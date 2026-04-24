Village selects latest Artist-in-Residence

Lisa Cullen has been selected as the Village of Warwick’s Artist-in-Residence (AIR) for 2026-2027. Cullen will serve a one-year term to begin June 1, during which she will engage with the community through a public artist talk, one or more hands-on workshops related to her work, and a public showcase or exhibition of her work.

Cullen is a resident of the Village of Warwick with a focus on community art and interactive art using recycled materials and found objects. She is the owner of Kids Art Club, a business in the Village of Warwick that introduces children Pre-K to sixth grade to artists, the elements of art, color theory, and fundamental techniques and practices. As Artist in Residence, she will engage the community in the creative use of recyclables and lead workshops exploring media and methods, with support from local arts organization Wickham Works.

“I am looking forward to being in touch with more members of the community and sharing what I do with people through this residency. Art doesn’t want to live in a vacuum. It gives me great joy to share what I do,” says Cullen.

Engaging the community with local artists

Earlier this year, the Village of Warwick invited local artists to submit their qualifications to be considered to serve as the Village’s AIR. Cullen was selected by a jury that included Mayor Michael Newhard, Village Trustee Mary Collura, Melissa Shaw-Smith, executive director of Wickham Works, Lisa Laico, director of Albert Wisner Public Library and Nicole Hixon, former Village of Warwick AIR.

“The panel was impressed by Lisa’s lifelong dedication to exploring materials and methods in her practice, her vital role in the local arts scene, and passing along her passion for the work of well-known artists to young people. She epitomizes what the Warwick Artist-in-Residence should be and we look forward to sharing and celebrating her work with the community,” says Wickham Works Executive Director Melissa Shaw-Smith.

The goal of the Village of Warwick Artist in Residence program is to expose the community to the work of local artists, create opportunities for local artists to engage with the community and build their careers and connections within the community, and demonstrate the Village of Warwick’s commitment to supporting artists’ contributions to community life.

Mayor Michael Newhard states, “The Village of Warwick is pleased to continue its Artist in Residence Program. What excites me are the possibilities ahead for community interaction with the arts. Lisa’s focus on material reuse into artful forms is magical. It melds with our community consciousness about recycling, adaptive reuse, and sustainability. Our arts community is growing, and I believe programs such as this put a spotlight on talent and create a greater public awareness of what extraordinary talent exists right here in our Valley.”

The AIR will receive a $4000 stipend from the Village of Warwick and support from Wickham Works in planning and developing community engagement events and activities. Artists aged 18 and above who reside in the Town of Warwick, including its three villages of Florida, Greenwood Lake and Warwick, were eligible to apply.