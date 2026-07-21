Village seeks grant funding to update planning and zoning code

The Village of Warwick is seeking grant funding to comprehensively update its planning and zoning code. The grant is specifically to hire a planner who will work with a planning and zoning task force and Village Board to develop a new code, Village of Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard shared over email.

To better understand the needs of the community, the village is asking residents and others invested in the community to share their input at https://shorturl.at/zC5wc. To date, the village has received more than 300 responses, Newhard shared.