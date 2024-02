The Board of Trustees of the Village of Warwick will hold budget work sessions for FY 2024-2025 at Village Hall (77 Main Street, Warwick) during the following dates and times: February 21 at 8 a.m., February 22 at 11 a.m., February 28 at 12 p.m., February 29 at 8 a.m., and March 4 at 8 a.m. The public is invited to attend.