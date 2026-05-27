Village of Florida observes Memorial Day

On May 25, the Village of Florida observed Memorial Day starting with services at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Beth Shalom Cemetery and the Florida Cemetery, where both ROTC members and cub scouts had placed flags on all service members graves, prior to assembling for a parade to the American Legion Post 1250 monument.

The ceremony began with the girl and boy scouts leading the large crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Commander Thomas Fuller Sr. and Chaplain John Cutrona led the services with heartfelt passages about lives lost and prayers for a future that holds remembrance of those who gave all.

Commander Fuller pointed out to the group assembled that while there are many names and tributes at our monument the very first row of pavers in front of the monument were all names of local soldiers who had perished...and one of them was from the Civil War.

Mayor Daniel Harter Jr. and Judge Peter Barlett spoke about the consequences of war, the loss and what we can impart to our youngsters for the future.

The closing ceremony of lowering the flag to half mast was performed by the ROTC and the national anthem was sung by Allyson Zovistovski -Frank and her daughter Madison Frank, also an ROTC member.