Village of Florida honors Jimmy Sturr with street dedication

On Saturday, Sept. 26, the Village of Florida honored lifelong resident and celebrated musician Jimmy Sturr, with a street dedication ceremony renaming Maple Avenue as Jimmy Sturr Drive.

Florida Mayor Daniel Harter Jr., and Assemblyman Karl Brabenec were among the local dignitaries who came out to honor Sturr’s career and contributions to the village.

About Jimmy Sturr

Known worldwide as the “Polka King,” Sturr has spent his life in the Village of Florida while building one of the most decorated careers in American music. He has won 18 Grammy Awards and received 25 Grammy nominations, alongside five Gold albums. Sturr has performed throughout the United States and Europe, headlined casino stages in Las Vegas and across the country, and was once named “Mayor for a Day” by the City of Las Vegas.

Throughout his career, Sturr has shared the stage and studio with some of music’s biggest names. He recorded five albums with Willie Nelson and toured with him, including appearances at Farm Aid. He has also recorded with the Oak Ridge Boys, Mel Tillis, Bobby Vinton, Brenda Lee, Alison Krauss, Lee Greenwood, Duane Eddy, Ray Price, Boots Randolph, and Myron Floren.