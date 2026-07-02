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Village of Florida celebrates America’s 250th with time capsule dedication

News. Time capsule buried at Village Hall to be opened on July 1, 2076.

Florida, NY /
| 02 Jul 2026 | 12:05
    The Village of Florida buries a time capsule to commemorate America’s 250th birthday.
    The Village of Florida buries a time capsule to commemorate America’s 250th birthday. ( Photo provided.)
    Village of Florida buries time capsule on July 1 in honor of America’s 250th birthday.
    Village of Florida buries time capsule on July 1 in honor of America’s 250th birthday. ( Photo provided.)

On July 1, The Village of Florida celebrated the 250th Anniversary of Independence Day by dedicating a time capsule and burying it at Village Hall. Several braved the heat to share in this momentous occasion. Items were donated from Florida Union Free School District, Florida Lions Club, Florida Police Department, Florida Public Library, Florida Chamber of Commerce, Florida FunFest Committee, Pack 44 Cub Scouts, Florida Historical Society, and the Florida Fire Department. The time capsule is scheduled to be opened on July 1, 2076.