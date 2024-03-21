Village board election results

The village of Warwick held an election for two seats on the Warwick Village Board of Trustees on Tuesday, March 19. Both Mary Collura and Barry Cheney ran unopposed to retain their seats for another five years.

Cheney received 254 votes and Collura received 244 votes, securing their spots on the board.

There were also five write-in votes.

Greenwood Lake

In Greenwood Lake, incumbents Chad Sellier and Nancy Clifford ran to retain their seats against candidates John Trazino and Kevin McEntyre, for two-year terms on the Greenwood Lake Village Board of Trustees.

The results are as follows: Sellier won with 305 votes, as did Trazino with 288. McEntrye received 262 votes and Clifford lost with 228 votes.

There was also one write-in vote.