Victim services funds awarded

Nearly $3 million in state funding for victim services is coming to Orange County.

The grant funding will be awarded over three years to support programs and services for victims and survivors of crime which include victim assistance programs, crisis counseling, therapy, emergency shelter, civil legal assistance, case management, advocacy, and more.

In Orange County, Mental Health Association in Orange County, Orange County Probation, and Orange County Department of Social Services will receive the funds to help better support victims and their families. The organizations provide vital services at no cost in the immediate aftermath of crime, as well as long-term support programs.

“I am deeply committed to supporting victims and survivors of crime, and it is gratifying to know these Orange County providers will get the resources they need to continue to serve those whose lives have been turned upside down,” N.Y. state Sen. James Skoufis said. “Violence and crime isn’t confined to one demographic or community, and it doesn’t disappear when the funding runs out. Victims and survivors deserve resources and support, and this funding will ensure they get it.”