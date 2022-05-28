Veterans invite Warwick community to flag retirement ceremony

WARWICK – Local military veterans are inviting the community to a special retirement party. Veterans from World War II, the Korean War, the Viet Nam era and more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan will participate in the Flag Day event, June 14.

Honored during the ceremony will be the respectful retirement of old, faded and frayed U.S. flags, the symbol of American freedom.

“Other than military personnel, few in our community have seen a flag retirement ceremony,” said Stan Martin, commander of Nicholas P. Lesando, Jr., American Legion Post 214 in Warwick. “This is a great opportunity for families, scouts and other townspeople to share a learning experience and honor Old Glory.”

The 30-minute free event will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at the American Legion Building, 71 Forester Ave., next to the entrance to Warwick’s Veterans Memorial Park.

Martin will serve as master of ceremonies. He’ll be assisted by legionnaires from Post 214 and members of Warwick Post 4662 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and their commander Jose Morales. A color guard will be provided by members from both veterans’ organizations.

An invocation will include, “We commit these flags, worn out in worthy service, to a clean and purging flame as they yield their substance to the fire.”

Brothers and World War II veterans Don, 95, and Warren McFarland, 97, will recognize American prisoners of war and those missing with a POW/MIA Empty Chair Ceremony. The empty chair, displayed at all official American Legion meetings, is a physical symbol of the thousands of Americans still unaccounted for from all the wars and conflicts involving the United States.

Then Warwick Rotarian Chris Olert will recite the patriotic and emotional poem “The Voice of Our American Flag”

Commander Martin pointed out that the United States Code stipulates that, “When a U.S. flag is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

Legion First Vice Commander Tom Brennan and Past Legion Commanders Jerry Schacher, Walter Parkinson and Frank Gilner will be joined by VFW Commander Jose Morales and Senior Vice Commander Carmine Garritano in gently placing a dozen retired flags into a burning barrel, while the audience sings “God Bless America” and Tony Cosimano plays “Taps.” Robert Carl is providing music for the event.

After the ceremony, the Warwick Valley Rotary Club will provide refreshments on-site.

An additional 2,000 flags will be honored and retired prior to the October American Legion meeting. “The larger burning requires more time, labor and safety requirements and involves considerably more smoke,” Martin added.

Anyone with faded or torn flags can place them in the flag box in front of the American Legion Building, 71 Forester Ave., Warwick, for proper disposal.