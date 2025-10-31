Two on the ballot for Orange County Executive: Neuhaus and Sussman

Steven Neuhaus

Why are you running for County Executive?

I am running for office because I am proud of all that my team has accomplished during my tenure as County Executive, and because there is more work to do. I will continue to grow the economy to keep property taxes low, strengthen our Emergency Services to keep residents safe, and preserve open space to guard against overdevelopment.

I have lived here all my life, and I believe deeply in this amazing community. I will continue to deliver results, improve our quality of life, and maintain the public’s trust.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1. Further reducing the county tax burden on families and businesses will remain a top priority. I have demonstrated my ability to produce disciplined budgets that provide needed county benefits to individuals and support our business community.

2. Protecting public safety will also remain a priority. Through the Jennings Creek Fire in Greenwood Lake, the flooding in Highland Falls, the pandemic, and many other emergencies, I have led the county’s response from the front lines. I will continue to invest in key safety initiatives, including enhanced communications within schools, universal radios for first responders, and mapping tools to better prepare emergency personnel when responding to schools and critical infrastructure sites.

3. Maintaining and expanding County infrastructure is another priority. Under my leadership, we have and will continue to provide safe, well-maintained bridges and roads. I will also work to preserve more open space and continue investing in park upgrades to improve access and recreational opportunities for us all.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I have had the privilege of leading our county through challenging times. My experience as both County Executive and a Commander in the United States Navy has given me the tools to lead effectively and make sound decisions for our community.

I have earned bipartisan support from the County Legislature for my budget proposals and initiatives. True leadership means collaboration and results. My administration has reduced taxes and the size of government, strengthened infrastructure, enhanced public safety, and built trust in our fiscal stewardship. When re-elected, my experience, accountability, and results-driven leadership will ensure Orange County continues to thrive.

Michael Sussman

Why are you running for County Executive?

I have spent 47 years as a lawyer concerned about how the government interacts with its citizens. I am an advocate and do not believe our county government is doing all it must do to provide for the people that call Orange County home. Sixty years of one-party rule is enough, and 12 years is sufficient time in office for Mr. Neuhaus to have accomplished his agenda. I want to ensure there are two functioning political parties here because only in that way can we end the corrupt practices of Mr. Neuhaus and his beneficiaries. I will not give my top advisor’s brother-in-law a major no-bid contract. I am running because I believe we can do better and want to encourage many who have not participated in county government to do so.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

Re-direct the county’s Industrial Development Agency so it stops subsidizing major corporations with our taxpayer dollars. The IDA must support small business and housing development for our children with these monies. Second, create a county Commissioner of Agriculture to elevate the interests of farmers in our county, before it is too late. We have some of the most productive land in the world right here and I will champion this issue in our county to make agriculture great again. Third, create the office of County Comptroller to provide crucial oversight and deter scandal and corruption.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I am a Harvard-trained lawyer and have devoted my life to public service. I have a wonderful and supportive wife and together we have raised seven successful children. I know the issues which have been neglected; we need to preserve and improve Valley View, provide early intervention services for children, protect our rural communities from over-development, re-building our cities, establishing a county wide transportation system, improving emergency service response times, lowering the effective county property tax, counteract the terrible impacts of Washington’s tax and spend policies. After 12 years, my opponent has failed to deliver on all of these issues. I will devote my full energy to this position and believe I can substantially improve our county.