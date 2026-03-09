Troop 45 honors three with Eagle Scout rank

On Saturday, March 7, Boy Scout Troop 45 in Warwick, N.Y., honored Alexander Rodrigues, Kyle Bolich and Eugene Cummings III with the rank of Eagle in front of their friends and family. The community gathered together at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church to celebrate this achievement.

After the Presentation of Colors and the reading of the Ideals of Scouting, all present Eagle Scouts in the room were brought to attention and introduced themselves. This demonstration made it clear how deeply ingrained the Scout troop is within the community, and how once an individual becomes an Eagle Scout, they remain one for life.

Before the three young men received their badges and neckerchiefs, their fathers spoke on their behalf, acknowledging the challenges they had faced and overcome to get to where they are. Not only did they earn the rank of Eagle in the Scouting community, but they are also accomplished athletes, musicians and students.

The ceremony was in honor of and in recognition of becoming the 148th, 149th and 150th Eagle Scouts in Warwick. After being presented with their badges and neckerchiefs, local dignitaries such as Warwick’s mayor, Michael Newhard, representatives from the local VFW and Assemblyman Karl Brabenec spoke to recognize the three new Eagle Scouts on their achievement. Afterwards, many of the speakers presented Alex, Kyle and Eugene with various certificates and awards from their respective offices.

To conclude the Court of Honor, the three honorees had the opportunity to speak on their own behalf, taking the time to thank their family and fellow Scouts for helping them reach this goal.

“Being an Eagle Scout is something that I am tremendously proud of. It means that I have walked the path of scouting and came out the other end victorious and a better person,” Rodrigues remarked.

Statistically, fewer than 10 percent of all Boy Scouts will reach the rank of Eagle. It is the highest attainable rank for a Scout, above Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star and Life. Becoming an Eagle Scout requires at least 21 merit badges, a clear demonstration of Scout Spirit and the completion of an Eagle Scout Service Project.