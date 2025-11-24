Town Planning Board grants approval for area subdivision

The Warwick Town Planning Board granted amended final approval for a seven-lot section of a proposed 33-lot subdivision on Merritts Island Road, during the Nov. 19 meeting.

During the review, the applicant representative voiced his concern about the ability to create affordable homes – the subdivision must include three affordable lots, per town code – that meet the requirements of the town. These homes must match the subdivision’s market-rate units in design, appearance and quality. The representative explained that if their estimated cost to build a home is $650,000, they would incur a substantial loss if it had to sell for less than $400,00, as required under affordable home rules. He requested the ability to use more economical materials to ease the financial burden.

Planning Board Attorney Robert Krahulik advised the applicant to submit plans and specifications along with a contract price to the Town Supervisor, who can ensure that the house complies with the affordable home requirement and that the plans and specifications materially conform to the decision of the Planning Board.

The board reviewed another subdivision application proposed for Amity Road. This four-lot subdivision would be located on 35.7 acres of land within five miles of the Appalachian Trail Federal Scenic Resource. The board determined that the project could impact pedestrian and bicycle accommodations and add traffic to an existing private road. They also expressed concern that the project’s proposed shared driveway may be unsafe because of limited sight distance. A site visit for the board to review the property was scheduled.

The board also continued its review of Orange and Rockland’s (O&R) application for the construction of a substation on John Hicks Drive. Bob Schluter, who resides near the proposed site of the project, shared his concern about how the substation would impact his view from his property. At the public hearing for the application, Schluter said he was not opposed to the project and was willing to work with O&R to find a solution, including adjusting the fencing design to mitigate the views. A representative of the project said O&R considered Schluter’s concerns and explained that certain visibility of the site was needed for security reasons.

Planning Board Chairman Ben Astorino said Schluter made a reasonable request and more could be done to provide better screening of the property. The public hearing was adjourned until Dec. 17.

In addition, the board reviewed an application for the construction of a 5,000 square-foot indoor cannabis growing facility in an existing structure located on State School Road and scheduled a site visit.

The next planning board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.