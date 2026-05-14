Town of Warwick partners with WVT Fiber

WVT Fiber is partnering with the Town of Warwick and the Warwick Police Department to deliver high-speed fiber Internet and VoIP services to local government and law enforcement facilities.

According to a press release from Archtop Fiber, the parent company of WVT, Warwick Town Hall and the police department will benefit from ultra-fast fiber Internet speeds, improved call clarity, enhanced network security and greater reliability during emergencies.

The new infrastructure replaces legacy networks with a more secure, resilient and future-ready fiber solution, the company said. In addition to improved performance and reliability, fiber technology is less energy-intensive than traditional network technologies, helping reduce operational costs and energy consumption.

“We are very pleased to partner with WVT Fiber to enhance the reliability and speed of internet service at Town Hall and within our police department,” said Town of Warwick Supervisor Jesse Dwyer. “Throughout the upgrade process, WVT proved not only to be highly competitive, but also exceptional in their communication and customer service, making the transition seamless. After nearly a year of service, we are confident we made the right choice.

“Increased competition in the Internet marketplace is more important now than ever, and we are grateful for WVT’s commitment to the Warwick community. We look forward to a strong and lasting partnership.”

For more information about WVT Fiber and its services in the Warwick area, visit wvt.archtopfiber.com.