Town of Warwick opens public hearing on battery storage law

The public hearing for the Town of Warwick’s proposed local law aimed at regulated battery energy storage systems opened on July 23.

While no comments were offered during the meeting, the public hearing is extended through the next Town Board meeting, taking place on Aug. 13.

Residents can submit comments through the town website, or provide comments in person during the next Town Board meeting.

What is the proposed battery storage legislation?

The proposed law aims to establish one of the most restrictive and comprehensive laws for battery storage in the state. The legislation would prohibit any large-scale battery storage facilities greater than one megawatt-hour anywhere in the Town of Warwick.

The legislation proposes certain restrictions on where battery storage systems could be located based on their size. Medium-sized system (Class 1) that serve on-site electrical demands and large-scale (Class 2) systems up to one mega-watt hour would both be prohibited from being within 1,000 feet of residences. Class 2 facilities cannot be within one-half mile of hospitals, schools, colleges, libraries, nursing homes, nurseries or adult day care facilities. Class 2 systems are also prohibited from being within 1,000 feet of parks, playgrounds or houses of worship. All systems and facilities are prohibited in aquifer protection districts, flood zones and historic resources.

The proposed legislation would also require facilities to have mandatory third-party fire safety inspections, 24/7 remote monitoring, detailed emergency response plans, and annual training exercises with local emergency responders. Large systems must include emergency runoff containment capable of holding at least 10,000 gallons of potentially contaminated firefighting water.”

The law would also impose a rigorous application review process, including requiring applicants to provide engineering studies and proof of operational experience and financial capability.

During the July 23 meeting, Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer praised Councilman Russ Kowal and the committee for their work on the legislation.