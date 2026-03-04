Town invests in parks, infrastructure, public works

The Warwick Town Board approved the issuance of a large amount of bonds for multiple planned projects at their final board meeting of February.

The board approved the issuance of bonds not to exceed $7,184,500 for a total of four projects after determining that the four projects planned will result in no adverse environmental impacts.

Investments in parks, DPW equipment and bridge replacement

The first of the four projects is the replacement of roofs on two existing buildings at Mountain Lake Park and will cost up to $195,000. The second project is the purchase of a dump truck, two pickup trucks and a backhoe by the Town of Warwick Department of Public Works, which will cost up to $239,500. The third project is the replacement of the Jayne Street Bridge, which will cost up to $6,000,000, and the fourth project is the construction of improvements to the Wickham Woodlands Park, which will cost up to $750,000.

The third and fourth project will be covered by grant money, according to Town of Warwick Supervisor Jesse Dwyer.

“Most of this money is grant funded. We don’t intend to actually borrow the money, but what it does is give us the flexibility to borrow if the grant agencies delay or withhold the grant funds. We don’t want to outlay $7 million and have that outside our back account waiting to get paid back. It is a proactive measure to ensure that we have the availability to borrow if we absolutely need to.” stated Supervisor Dwyer, explaining the reasoning for the bonds.

The improvements listed in the description of the fourth project include a 12,000 square foot amphitheater, a new public parking lot, new public bathrooms, improvement of asphalt drives and walking paths, the planting of an arboretum, trees, and pollinator garden and modifications to existing stormwater infrastructure.

Motions to approve the issuance of bonds for all four projects were passed with unanimous votes.

Police provide update on Mount Peter Ski Theft

In the department reports at the start of the meeting, the Police Department reported that an arrest had taken place on Feb. 17 of a suspect charged with stealing skis from the ski area at Mt. Peter. Kevin R. Malkin, 39, of Hopatcong Borough, was charged with third degree larceny according to authorities. The estimated value of the skis stolen was between $4,000 and $7,000.

Battery ordinance law

Councilman Russ Kowal brought up the discussion of a battery storage ordinance law, which is in the early days of being drafted.

“Today we had another of the battery ordinance meetings in Town Hall and I’m very satisfied with the progress that we’re making,” said Councilman Kowal. “We hope that we’ll have something that will be available to the public in a relatively short period of time.”