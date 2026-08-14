Town closes public hearing on battery-storage law

The Town of Warwick, at its Aug. 13 board meeting, continued the public hearing for a proposed local law to prohibit any large-scale battery-storage facilities greater than one megawatt-hour anywhere in the Town of Warwick. Supervisor Jesse Dwyer previously said it is one of the most restrictive laws of its kind in the state.

Dwyer said only three comments from the public were submitted about the law, one being from Orange & Rockland (O&R). The utilities company asked to be exempted from the law, citing concerns of restrictions on necessary battery systems throughout the town.

“O&R requests that the town exempt battery storage facilities owned and operated by Orange & Rockland Utilities Inc. that directly support the needs of the local transmission and distribution systems. O&R recommends that any requirements applicable to utility-owned battery-storage facilities remain aligned with the New York State existing requirements,” read the statement from O&R.

Dwyer said the board will look into O&R’s claims, and emphasized that the law is for safety, regardless of who owns the battery-storage systems. Due to the comment needing verification from the board, the motion to pass the law was tabled, and the public hearing was closed.

Town looks to amend towing policy

Another public hearing was held on a law intended to amend the town code’s towing policy. Dwyer explained that for heavy-duty towing operations, such as the towing of firetrucks or tractor trailers, the town code dictates that the town must use towing companies within the Town of Warwick. According to Dwyer, no such towing companies exist within the town, leading to the proposed amendment of the town code to allow the town to hire companies outside of Warwick.

The public hearing for the proposed towing-policy law will remain open until the next meeting on Sept. 10. Comments can be submitted until that point, and amendments to the law will be updated on the town website.

Cybersecurity analysis grant, affordable-lot lottery program

During his reports, Dwyer said the town received a $15,000 grant to conduct a cybersecurity analysis, and that they have chosen Delany Computer Services to conduct the analysis.

Dwyer also addressed the affordable-lot lottery program that was brought up at the previous town board meeting. He stated that the law relating to the program has existed for years, but has not been implemented until now. According to him, the program is still being updated, but a public hearing will be held at the next town board meeting to discuss the amendments to the law. He stated that the first affordable lot should be available in the spring of 2027.

Town adds more acreage to preservation program

Dwyer also announced more protected acreage added through the town’s preservation (PDR) program. Sixty acres from the Burt Farm will be added into the PDR program on Aug. 19, and, through the town’s partnership with the Open Space Institute (OSI), the town is adding 313 acres from the Warwick Conference Center into the program. The town is still waiting to hear back on a grant application that they filed to support this acquisition, but the OSI provided the $3.41 million needed to purchase the 313 acres.

“We’re very thankful and grateful to have the partnership of the Open Space Institute to really run this through and preserve another 300 plus acres within the Town of Warwick,” said Dwyer.