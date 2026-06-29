Town approves local law to preserve majority of Ball Farm development as open space

The Warwick Town Board passed a new local law, at its June 25 meeting, which would preserve 30 of the approximately 40 acres of Ball Farm as open space. Under the new law, Ball Farm, which is approved for a 14, single-family home subdivision, will be added to the town’s Agricultural Overlay District.

The approved homes will occupy 10 acres of the Ball Farm property.

Supervisor Jesse Dwyer stated that cluster subdivisions are considered a good practice for preserving land and open space.

“Rather than allowing homes to be spread across an entire property, this approach concentrates development on a smaller portion of the site while permanently preserving the majority of the land. It is a planning model used throughout New York and across the country to reduce sprawl, protect farmland and maintain the scenic character of rural communities,” he said.

Another introductory local law passed at the meeting established a Ball Farm Drainage District, which according to Dwyer, “ensures that all present and future costs associated with stormwater management, drainage infrastructure, maintenance and watershed protection within the subdivision will be paid for by the property owners within that development, not by the taxpayers of the Town of Warwick.”

Public hearing set for battery storage law

During his reports, Dwyer announced that a public hearing will be held for a proposed battery storage law for the town. According to him, the proposed law will establish one of the strictest zoning regulations in New York state, “allowing homeowners and businesses to utilize battery storage technology while effectively prohibiting utility-scale battery storage facilities in the Town of Warwick.”

The law will prohibit large battery storage facilities, and will only allow small and medium-sized systems, with all facilities requiring rigorous review and a special permit. It also prohibits facilities from being near homes, schools, hospitals, parks, houses of worship, aquifer protection districts, flood zones and historic resources.

“Bottom line, this law strongly supports residential and commercial battery backup systems while ensuring that large-scale battery storage facilities are effectively excluded from Warwick,” said Dwyer.

The public hearing for the battery storage law will be held on July 23 at 1 p.m.