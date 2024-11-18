Town-approved budget shows 4.63% tax increase

The town of Warwick approved its preliminary budget for 2025, which would result in a total tax rate increase of 4.63%, or an average increase per household of $53.98 per year. At the continued public hearing held ahead of the town board meeting on November 14, Warwick Town Supervisor shared the town’s position that this increase was very responsible considering that other Orange County towns were increasing their taxes by six, nine and even 20%.

Like other municipalities, Dwyer cited rising expenses related to health insurance and other benefits, as well as increased inflation and costs of goods and services for the need to raise the tax increase beyond the 2% cap. In addition, the supervisor noted that revenue loss from decreased usage of the town’s Dial-A-Bus service post-COVID also contributed to this year’s budgetary challenges.

Revenue, savings

Dwyer also shared the town’s efforts to maintain and pursue promising revenue sources, including revising its film permit fees so that large production companies, such as Netflix, are properly charged given the demand to film in Warwick. He reiterated his previous position that the town wants to protect and promote local/independent film and is not looking to raise the permit fees for smaller production crews. In addition to film permits, Warwick will continue to seek other revenue sources such as short-term rental fines and a new cell tower on tech park, Dwyer said.

Another change to Warwick’s budget is the reduction in fund balance alliance, which, as Dwyer explained is akin to a savings account for the town. The supervisor also noted that neither he nor the rest of the town board will receive a pay increase for the incoming fiscal year.

“This budget reduces the town’s reliance on using our savings account to balance our budget and enhances every aspect of quality-of-life measures for all of our residents across the town of Warwick,” said Dwyer.

Looking ahead

Dwyer highlighted some of the proposed services planned for 2025, including the replacement of Jayne Street Bridge, the redevelopment of the town-wide park master plan, engaging the grant consulting services of Millennium Strategies, beginning the rehabilitation of the Wickham Sewer Plant, increasing youth funding, and continuing efforts to preserve open spaces.

Jennings Creek Fire

During the meeting, Dwyer provided an update on the current forest fire impacting the Greenwood Lake area. He highlighted the efforts of paid and unpaid fire crews from across the state and noted that even after the firefighters lost one of their own (Dariel Vasquez), the town was still getting volunteers coming from all over the state.

“These people are coming to Warwick to put their lives on the line to save our community and to save our park,” said Dwyer.

In addition to the many local firefighters who were working to contain the fire, Warwick Recreational Director Samantha Walter shared that 25 firefighters from Montana were set up at Mountain Lake Park. According to Walter, these firefighters intend to stay until the fire is out.

Along with thanking the efforts of the firefighters, police, emergency management teams and local and county representatives, Dwyer made special mention of the strong support the community has shown in recent weeks.

“The outpouring of support from state-wide agencies has been overwhelming, but the outpouring of support locally, from volunteers and businesses, has been second to none,” said Dwyer.

Residents needing temporary shelter due to evacuation can receive temporary boarding at the Warwick Valley Humane Society, as reported by Councilman Floyd DeAngelo, who also shared that the shelter is also loaning crates and carriers for those who may need them. In addition, Councilman Kevin Shuback reminded the public about the ongoing burn ban and that burning anything outside could result in at least a $1,200 fine.

Other business

The town of Warwick is seeking volunteers to serve on the Friendly Visitors program board. Dwyer explained that they are looking for members that will bring ideas and help keep the widely needed program running. Interested individuals can email Dwyer at supervisor@townofwarwick.org.

Those asked to report on the status of their service lines were encouraged to do so by Dwyer, who reminded the public that this was a state mandate. He thanked the water and sewer department for their efforts in helping the town reach the required deadline and emphasized the health issues associated with drinking water coming from a lead or copper service line. He reminded impacted residents that instructions on how to report the status of their service lines was included in the letter they received and that they can reach out to Town Hall for support.

The next town board meeting will be held on November 26 at 12 p.m., instead of the previously scheduled date and time of November 21 at 7 p.m. Dwyer said that the main purpose will be to approve bills, however other items may be added to the agenda as needed.