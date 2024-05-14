Three incumbents run unopposed for Greenwood Lake School Board

The Greenwood Lake Union Free School District Board of Education has three board members whose terms expire at the end of June: Michael Emsworth, Patricia Kaminski, and Jonathan Thurber who currently serves as the board president. All three of those candidates are running to retain their seats on the board for a three-year term. No one is running against them.

The election will take place May 21, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., at the Greenwood Lake Elementary School (80 Waterstone Rd, Greenwood Lake). Voters will also decide on the school budget for the 2024-25 school year.