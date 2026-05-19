The Hudson Valley Catskill Lions to host Childhood Cancer Walk and Family Fun Day

The Hudson Valley Catskill Lions District 20-O invites the community to come together for a meaningful and fun-filled day at the Childhood Cancer Walk and Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 13 at Wickham Woodlands.

This inspiring event will raise funds to support local families facing the challenges of childhood cancer, while bringing the community together in a show of hope, strength, and compassion.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the walk kicking off at 10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero costumes to honor the incredible strength and bravery of children battling cancer.

Registration is $30 for individuals and $50 for families (up to four participants).

“This event is about more than just a walk,” said a Lions spokesperson. “It’s about standing beside families during one of the toughest journeys they will ever face. Together, we can bring hope, support, and strength to children and their loved ones.”

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit local families affected by childhood cancer, helping to ease financial burdens and provide much-needed support during treatment and recovery.

Community members, local businesses, and organizations are also invited to participate as sponsors. Sponsorship opportunities are available at multiple levels, offering recognition and visibility while supporting an important cause. To sponsor, please visit https://shorturl.at/fZsLZ.

To register, please visit at https://shorturl.at/RTYEv or call (845) 576-2189.