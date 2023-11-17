Temple Beth Shalom to honor local police and their families

In this season of thankfulness, Temple Beth Shalom (TBS) is honoring local police and their families for their support in keeping the community safe and protected.

TBS has invited Warwick and Florida police department officials, personnel and civilian employees, as well as town and village municipal officers, along with their families to attend the 7 p.m. Shabbat service on Friday, Dec. 1. TBS members will acknowledge the hard work and dedication of these individuals, as we thank them for their service.

“As important as these individuals are to us, we know that thanks to the support of their families and the community at large, we are all the better. While we count on them regularly to protect and advise us, on this night we will take a much-deserved moment to honor and thank them,” TBS said in an announcement of the event.

Following the service, a festive dessert reception will be held in the TBS social hall.

Temple Beth Shalom welcomes interfaith, bi-racial, non-heteronormative families to its community. “We are a family of families based in our small but strong synagogue in Florida, NY.”

For more information, call or email Temple Beth Shalom at tbs-ny@optimum.net or visit tbsny.org or call 845-651-7812.