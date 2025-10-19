x
Teenager Trends for parents

Monroe NY /
| 19 Oct 2025 | 07:30
The Monroe Woodbury Community Coalition will present Teenager Trends on Nov. 20 at Monroe Town Hall, 1465 Orange Turnpike in Monroe. Discussions will include vaping, packaging, and social media. A Narcan training will follow.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. to enable parents to visit provider tables. Topic discussions will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The Narcan training will run from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. RSVP for the event at https://shorturl.at/oJNLd by Nov. 17.

For more information, email monroewoodburycc@gmail.com.