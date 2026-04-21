Sustainable Warwick Food Scraps to Compost program returns

Sustainable Warwick’s weekly Food Scraps to Compost program returns for its fifth season at the Warwick Farmers Market on Mother’s Day, May 10.



This program, which began very modestly in 2022 with weekly intake of 30-40 gallons, has grown steadily over the years. The 2025 total reached almost 7,000 gallons which roughly translates into 10 tons of food waste kept out of the municipal landfill and almost 40,000 pounds of methane that did not enter Warwick’s atmosphere.



When the Farmers Market opens, the composters will be back at their usual stand right by the entrance, ready to accept food scraps (fruits, vegetables, egg shells, coffee grounds, etc., but no meat, dairy, plastic) that people drop off on their way in ... or things like carrot or beet greens that they’re happy to snip off for customers on the way out.

One of the big reasons for this dramatic growth has been the collaboration of some key Warwick partners. They include Jason Schuler and Morganne Frazier of Goodmaker Acres and Dan Doyle of the Fence Road Farm Brewery who help process the compost, the Village of Warwick Department of Public Works who handle the weekly transport, and a committed corps of residents who donate their time and effort.