Support network hosts parenting session

Local parenting support network Family Central held the second session of its “It Takes a Village: Supporting Families in a Changing World” series on Nov. 19 at the Albert Wisner Library.

Participants spoke openly about the pressures facing today’s parents, including technology and social media, children’s mental health, work-life imbalance and rising economic strain. Many also shared a deep sense of isolation and a need for stronger social connection and support so they don’t feel so alone in facing the daunting task of parenting today.

The discussion highlighted the complexities of managing children’s screen time, addressing cyberbullying, ensuring online safety, and modeling responsible digital behavior — all within a digital environment that increasingly replaces in-person interaction. Attendees expressed concern about the growing dependence on Chromebooks for schoolwork, the mounting pressures on teachers, and the noticeable rise in homeschooling across the region.

Participants also described feeling overwhelmed by conflicting parenting advice, heightened post-COVID anxiety among children, and their limited ability to shield young people from powerful social forces — from targeted marketing to peer-driven pressures to “fit in.” Several parents spoke candidly about the sense of falling short of society’s expectations of the “perfect parent,” which can fuel guilt, self-doubt, anxiety, and depression.

Work–life balance and financial strain emerged as additional critical concerns. The blurring of boundaries between work and home —especially in remote and hybrid work environments — has made it harder for families to carve out meaningful time together. Rising costs of living and childcare often force parents to work longer hours, reducing opportunities for connection and rest.

Despite these challenges, the group expressed hope and a strong desire for community-driven solutions. Participants emphasized that raising healthy, resilient children requires valuing the work of parenting and ensuring families do not have to confront these unprecedented pressures alone.

Looking ahead, attendees proposed several actionable ideas, including play cafés, free or low-cost sports opportunities, organized outdoor play dates, and community time banks to help families support one another.

Family Central’s mission is to ensure that families have the resources, relationships, and community networks they need to thrive. In response to the concerns raised, the organization will continue hosting community conversations, offering parent-to-parent support opportunities, and partnering with schools and local groups to expand connection and shared learning.

For information on getting involved and helping to shape next steps in building stronger supports for families, email Beverly Braxton at familycentralny@gmail.com or log onto familycentral-ny.com. The next meeting will be in January.