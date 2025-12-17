Supervisor’s Corner

Interstate Waste Services recycling services will run on the following holiday schedule:

Christmas Week

Monday, Dec. 22 – Regular Pick Up Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 23 – Regular Pick Up Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 24 – Regular Pick Up Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) NO SERVICE

Friday, Dec. 26 – Thursday Pick Ups

Saturday, Dec. 27 – Friday Pick Ups

New Year’s Week

Monday, Dec. 29 – Regular Pick Up Schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 30 – Regular Pick Up Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 31 – Regular Pick Up Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day) – NO SERVICE

Friday, Jan. 2 – Thursday Pick Ups

Saturday, Jan. 3 – Friday Pick Ups

Santa will visit the Railroad Green in the Village of Warwick on Saturday Dec. 20 and Sunday, Dec. 21 from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. This is a free event.

A Defensive Driving Course is available on Saturday, Jan. 3 at Good Shepard Church Lutheran Church, 95 Kings Highway, Warwick. The six-hour, point and insurance reduction class will begin at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The cost is $45.00. To register, contact Paul Lang at 845-496-1737.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. The meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as Channel 21 of your cable box.

For Town information log on to www.townofwarwick.org.