Supervisor’s Corner

Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662 will sponsor a Suicide Prevention Training session lead by Carl LoFaro on Saturday, May 9 at 9:30 a.m. The session will be held at the Warwick Senior Center located at 132 Kings Highway in Warwick and is being offered by the VA administration. All are welcome to attend.

Founders’ Day “Meet the Warwick Patriots” on Sunday, May 17 from 2-6 p.m. A free living history day to “meet and greet” descendants and friends of Warwick’s Founding Veterans and learn about our Revolutionary War veterans and their service. This will take place on the lawn at The Old Stone House Inn, 21 Hathorn Road, Warwick. For more info visit: https://shorturl.at/EaWwn or email: hathornhouse@gmail.com.

Golden Hill PTA will host a Touch-A-Truck event on Sunday, May 17 from 12-4 p.m. at Remee Plaza, 1715 NY 17A, Suite 1, Florida. This unique community event allows children of all ages to touch, climb on and pretend to drive all types of exciting trucks and equipment. Also available food, entertainment vendors and kid activities. For more information or details to participate, please contact the Florida Chamber of Commerce at contact@floridanychamber.com or floridachamber2016@gmail.com.

As part of the ongoing “Coffee and Conversation with Supervisor Dwyer” series, residents are invited to join me for a casual, open discussion about the issues that matter most to our community. These sessions offer direct access to me and our department heads—an opportunity to ask questions, share feedback, and stay informed about Town of Warwick initiatives and services. Designed to increase accessibility and transparency, the series also provides an option for those unable to attend evening Town Board meetings to connect with Town Hall in a more convenient setting. All are welcome; no RSVP is required. For more information or to host an event, email supervisor@townofwarwickny.gov. Join us Tuesday, May 12, from 9–10 a.m. at Table 21, 799 County Rte 1, Pine Island.

The next Repair Café is scheduled for Saturday, May 16th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Senior Center, located in the Town Hall Complex at 132 Kings Highway. Please note that the last repair item will be accepted at 1:30 p.m. Bring in your favorite items that need fixing—such as laptops, cell phones, tablets, bicycles, jewelry, wooden goods, clocks, clothing, home textiles, and soft toys. Our volunteer Repair Coaches will fix them for free. Services also include knife and tool sharpening. A limit of two items per person applies. Please note there is a charge for lamp and bike parts, which are available at the Repair Café’s cost. We are unable to accept any gas or propane-powered items. For more information, contact: organizerwarwickrepaircafe@aol.com or at RepairCafeHV.org.

Mountain Lake Park Pool passes are still available for Town of Warwick residents. Visit our Town website under Parks & Recreation - Mountain Lake Park 2026 Pool Passes for the membership application or stop by the Town Clerk’s office, Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to submit your application and pay by check, cash or money order. Discount memberships available until May 31.

The Town Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 7 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Please note that a public workshop of the Town Board may occur up to 90 minutes before the scheduled regular meeting. A public hearing will also take place during this meeting regarding Community Development Building Grant HUD Fair Housing and Intro to Local Law No. 1 of 2026 - Issuance of Peddler and Solicitor Permits and Licenses. For viewing options, the meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Optimum customers can watch live on Channel 21.