Supervisor’s Corner

This Week Students are Back to School. As a new school year begins, I want to extend my best wishes to all of our students, teachers, and families. May this year be one filled with learning, growth, and success both inside and outside the classroom.

I also want to remind drivers throughout our community to be extra cautious on the roads. Please slow down in school zones, watch for children walking or biking, and always stop and yield when school buses are loading or unloading students. The safety of our children depends on all of us staying alert and patient, particularly when roadwork continues through the fall.

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce Hosts the Taste of Warwick at Warwick Valley Winery, Tuesday, September 9th from 6-9 pm. Enjoy local restaurant specialties and music by Simone Ayers. A portion of the proceeds are going to Backpack Snack Attack. Discount tickets are available for $75 before 8/31 then $85 after. Contact Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce for tickets.

September is Suicide Prevention Month. Warwick Cares will host a series of presentations sponsored by Suicide Prevention Center of NY and the NYS Office of Mental Health. Log onto https://shorturl.at/P6HTP for information. lf you are in need of support, call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

On Monday, Sept. 8 and Tuesday, Sept. 9, pavement repairs will take place on Route 17A between Meghan’s Way and Old Tuxedo Road. This NYS DOT repair will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and there may be single lane travel only at times. Please plan ahead and leave extra time for travel.

The Receiver of Taxes, will be accepting online payments for the 2025-2026 school taxes beginning Sept. 1, 2025. There is a convenience fee that will be applied for online payments. These fees are not included in the tax dollars paid to the collector.

The fees due at time of payment are: Visa, MasterCard, AMEX and Discover Credit Cards - 2.45% percent of the Total Tax; Visa Debit Card - $3.95; ACH (E-Check) electronic check - $1.75. For online payments, log onto: egov.basgov.com/warwick.

Pay in person Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (except for holidays) at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. From Sept. 1 – 30 there is no penalty. Partial payment of 50% or more will be accepted during the month of September. Partial payments cannot be made online. Partial payments are not accepted if delinquent taxes are due to the Commissioner of Finance.

Please contact the Tax Receiver at (845) 986-1125 Ext. 6 prior to Oct. 1.

Make checks payable to Ana Kanz, Receiver of Taxes, 132 Kings Highway, Warwick, N.Y. 10990. Please put phone number on all payments.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall. Please note, this will be a daytime meeting so that the public and the Town Board may attend the 9/11 services taking place that evening.