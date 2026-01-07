Supervisor’s Corner

The Town of Warwick has launched the Parks & Recreation Community Survey. If you would like to shape our town’s future and provide input on improving our parks, please complete the survey at https://shorturl.at/lpmgX.

The next Repair Café will be held on Saturday, Jan. 17 in the Senior Center, Town Hall Complex, 132 Kings Highway, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (last repair accepted at 1:30 p.m.). Bring your beloved but broken items such as laptops, tablets, cell phones, bikes, jewelry, wooden items, clocks, clothing, home textiles, soft toys as well as knife and tool sharpening and the Repair Coaches will fix them for free (lamp and bike parts available at Repair Café’s cost.) Limit of two items per person. No gas or propane-powered items are accepted. (organizerwarwickrepaircafe@aol.com; RepairCafeHV.org.)

Too Good To Toss Mini: Kids will be held on Saturday Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Lodge at Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road, Warwick. This free event is great for those looking to clear out toys and clothes kids have outgrown and also to “shop” for items you may need. Items that are clean and in good condition with all their parts, can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Acceptable toys and clothing for ages up to 16 years old. Visitors do not need to make a donation to take home as many free items as they wish. Please note that stuffed animals are not accepted this year. The bake sale to benefit the TGTT Free Store coming later this year.

Friendly Visitor Program Volunteer program which promotes dignity, connection and independence for seniors in our community will be offer virtually training sessions at 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 27. Pre-approval is required. If interested, email Jewish Family Services at volunteer@jfsorange.org or call 845-341-1173 x305 for an application.

The Village and Town of Warwick will be hosting Warwick’s Winter Wiggle at Mountain Lake Park on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The free, fun community gathering will feature live music with the Richard Stillman Band for Square Dancing, arts and crafts by Wickham Works for kids of all ages, as well as finger foods and refreshments generously donated by area restaurants. This is a collaborative event by Warwick Cares Mental Health Initiative, the Warwick Valley Community Center / Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition, and with support from the Town and Village of Warwick. Mountain Lake Park is located at 46 Bowen Road, Warwick. Need a Ride? The Town of Warwick will provide free municipal bus service to and from the event. Make a reservation for the Dial-a-Bus service by Jan. 23 by calling 845-986-2877.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. This meeting can be viewed live on the Town of Warwick’s YouTube channel or, if you are an Optimum customer, on Channel 21 of your cable box. For Town information log on to www.townofwarwick.org.