Winter Seed Sowing Seminar

A presentation on Winter Seed Sowing and growing native perennials will be held on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, from 6:45- 8:30 p.m. at the Greenwood Lake Senior Center, 132 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, N.Y. 10925. It will also include a description of the process, information on the importance of winter sowing, and an outline of easy ways to do it at home.

Justin Morgan, a Greenwood Lake resident with a lifelong fascination with nature and native forests, will be the presenter. He is a garden designer and builder with his own company, DeBosque Gardens, with a strong focus on native plants and seed starting.

The presentation will be followed by a hands-on workshop in which participants can build and take home their own simple milk-jug greenhouses and sow their own with perennial flower seeds. Any additional greenhouses will be stored at the GLGWL Common Ground Community Garden for safekeeping over the winter.

The event is free but registration is required. To register, log onto https://shorturl.at/zgwc2.