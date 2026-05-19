Supervisor’s Corner

Memorial Day is our day to reflect upon and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. It is our responsibility to remember and honor those who have served our nation and extend our heartfelt gratitude to all veterans for their selfless service and unwavering dedication to protecting our freedoms. Memorial Day is a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of our armed forces. In addition, we must be reminded of and acknowledge the sacrifices made by the families of our service members.

The memory of those who are gone, but not forgotten, lives on in the freedoms we cherish and in the hearts of all who understand the true cost of liberty. We honor their legacy by committing ourselves to the principles they fought to protect and by supporting their families and loved ones who carry the weight of their loss.

As a community, we are united in our respect and admiration for our veterans. Your dedication and service are the foundation upon which our freedoms are built. Today and every day, we are committed to honoring your contributions and ensuring that your legacy is preserved for future generations. May this Memorial Day serve as a reminder of our collective appreciation and the enduring legacy of those who have served and especially those who have perished while committed to serve.

Memorial Services in the Town of Warwick on May 25

Pine Island: 9 am Memorial Mass at St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church followed by 10am – Service & wreath laying ceremony at the Memorial Monument at PLAV, 16 Legion Rd., PI

Village of Warwick Parade at 11 a.m. (Oakland Ave) and ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park to follow

Village of Florida Parade at 1 p.m.

Greenwood Lake American Legion Service at 2 p.m.

Town Hall will be closed on Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.

There will be no recycling pick up on Monday, May 25 according to Interstate Waste Services. Please note this will make all pick-ups for the week shifted by one day. Please visit interstatewaste.com or call 866-DIALIWS (342-5497) for more information.

Orange County Mobile DMV available in the Village of Greenwood Lake on Thursday, May 21. This event will take place at Village Hall, 18 Church Street from 10 am to 3 pm and will be closed for a lunch break from 12 to 1pm. For questions or additional information, please call (845) 615-3961.

CARES Van sponsored by Congressman Pat Ryan will be at Town Hall on Thursday, June 4 from 2-4 pm. The CARES Van brings constituent services directly into the community. The staff will meet one-on-one with residents to assist with federal issues such as Social Security, VA benefits, passports, IRS concerns, and other agency-related matters.

Honor Flight Festival, A Salute to Our Veterans, Saturday, June 6 at Pennings Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick. This fundraising event which helps send Veterans to Washington D.C., will include live music from 12 to 8 p.m., an activity area for the kids, and new this year, a car show. The car show will be from 12-3 p.m. and if you have a car to enter, the cost will be $20 per car. For tickets to this event or information on entering your car, visit: penningscidery.com. Thank you Veterans for your service!

Arthur Finnegan American Legion Post 1443, 40 Mountain Lakes Lane, Greenwood Lake, will host the Association of the United States Army West Point Chapter on Saturday, June 6 from 12 to 6 p.m. Join them for a day of celebrating 250 years of service to our nation which will include an exhibit of the Great Chain, Whisky tasting, featured speakers and a special menu featuring some old favorites of the Cadet Mess Hall recreated by the American Legion! Think Chicken Crispitos, Corn Chowder (yes, that one!) Spicy Chicken Patties and Congo Bars (cut into equal parts by the youngest at the table!) Dress in your Army or West Point gear and join the celebration. Tickets are available by visiting https://luma.com/253vagey.

Childhood Cancer Walk, Family Fun Day, Saturday, June 13 at Wickham Woodlands, 169 State School Road, Warwick. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m. Superhero Dress encouraged. Hosted by the Hudson Valley Catskill District Lion’s 20-0, this event is to generate funds for the children and their families affected by this terrible disease. Cost is $30 per individual, $50 for families up to 4 participants and $5 per additional family member. For question or additional information, contact Claire Gablemann at gabelmac@yahoo.com or Wayne Patterson at wprellc@gmail.com or call (845) 576-2189.

Backpack Snack Attack’s Warwick Summer Music Festival at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick will take place on Saturday, June 13. This fundraising event will offer live music from 12 - 8 p.m. A suggested donation of $5 per person for an entrance fee, children 12 and under are free. Visit https://backpacksnackattack.com/wsmf/ for more information and a list of the bands.

May is Mental Health Month. If you or someone you know needs to chat, call or text 988. For more information on local resources or general help, email warwickcaressigns@gmail.com.

Orange County Medical Mobile Unit for Veterans and the Warwick community, Sunday May 31st from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pin Street Bowling Alley on Route 94 (across from ShopRite.) This event is open to all Warwick residents and those in the Orange County area. Mobile units are capable of providing basic health screenings such as blood pressure checks, PSA screenings and perform breast exams. This event is not only available to Veterans in our area, but the Warwick community in general.

Mountain Lake Park Pool passes for Town of Warwick residents are still available for a discounted rate. Visit our Town website under Parks & Recreation - Mountain Lake Park 2026 Pool Passes for the membership application or stop by the Town Clerk’s office, Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to submit your application and pay by check, cash or money order.

The Town Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 7 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Please note that a public workshop of the Town Board may occur up to 90 minutes before the scheduled regular meeting. For viewing options, the meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Optimum customers can watch live on Channel 21.