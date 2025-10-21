Supervisor’s Corner

Early Voting for local offices (Town and County races) will be held at the Warwick Senior Center, Town Hall Complex, 132 Kings Highway, during the following dates and times:

* Saturday, Oct. 25 & Sunday Oct. 26 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* Monday, Oct. 27 & Tuesday Oct. 28 - Noon to 8 p.m.

* Wednesday, Oct. 29 & Thursday Oct. 30 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

* Friday Oct. 31 - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* Saturday Nov. 1 and Sunday Nov. 2 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New York State continues milling work from the New Jersey line on Route 94 to the area of Shoprite/Warwick Turnpike. Milling is scheduled to resume in this area on Friday Oct. 24 and Monday Oct. 27. Paving will begin in the area of the N.J. border to Shoprite starting Tuesday Oct. 28 and continue to roughly Wednesday Nov. 5. Once paving is complete in that section, they will move over to pave the area between Oakland Avenue (Rt. 94) and Iron Forge Rd (near Bellvale Market). Paving is expected to be fully completed around Nov. 12 but this is subject to change and is weather dependent. During this time, there will be single lane closures and the road will remain open for travel with flaggers present. These dates are subject to change depending on the weather. Please be patient and add some extra time if traveling in any of these areas.

The Warwick Valley Autumn Irish Festival and 5K will be held on Sunday, Oct. 26 at Wickham Woodlands Park starting at 9 a.m. The festival will have Gaelic Athletic Association demonstrations, live music and culture from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please email warwickspparade@gmail.com if you have questions about the event.

Mind Matters, a mental health and depression awareness event organized by Aina Sellier with Warwick Cares, will take place on Sunday, Oct. 26. Speakers, resources and food vendors will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Winstanley Park, Greenwood Lake. For more information, contact ainacharice@gmail.com or warwickcaressigns@gmail.com.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. The meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

For Town information, log on to www.townofwarwick.org.