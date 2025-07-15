Supervisor’s Corner

A section of Hoyt Road, near Pennings Lane will remain closed for the next few weeks. Ball Road will be reopening shortly. The beginning of August, the Town will start work on the culvert on Cascade Road, near the intersection of Brady Road. This culvert replacement will NOT close Cascade Road for the duration of construction.

Volunteers are needed for our Friendly Visitor Program, which is an opportunity to contribute to our community’s seniors and neighbors over 60 in need of transportation, shopping, visits, or phone conversations. If this is something you feel you could help with, please call (845) 341-1173 extension 305 to sign up. Training sessions are available on July 17 and July 31.

As our local Summer Recreational programs at Pine Island Park and Stanley Deming Park are now underway, please note that these parks will be closed Monday through Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while the programs are in session. This a great time to visit one of our many other town parks that remain open all summer long.

The Repair Café will be open on Saturday, July 1, at the Senior Center behind the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. It will begin at 10:00 a.m., and the last repair will be accepted at 1:30 p.m. At the Repair Café you’ll find “repair coaches” such as electricians, seamstresses, mechanics, knife and tool sharpeners, and all-purpose fix-it pros with superior technical skills. Please do not bring gas or propane powered items. There is a limit two items per person.

The Town of Warwick’s Annual Senior Barbeque will take place on Tuesday, August 19 (rain date: Aug. 20) starting at 11 a.m. The Town of Warwick and our DPW look forward to partnering with countless local organizations to serve our town’s amazing senior population this year at Warwick Town Park on Union Corners Road. Ticket information will be available soon.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. The meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as Channel 21 of your cable box.

For more town information, log on to www.townofwarwick.org.