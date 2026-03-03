Supervisor’s Corner

Join us for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the Village of Warwick on Sunday, March 8, as we proudly honor Grand Marshal Therese Meyer. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. from St. Anthony’s Community Hospital and will wind its way through the heart of the village along Main Street/Oakland Avenue, Orchard Street, and Elm Street, concluding at Yesterday’s Restaurant. Come out and celebrate with friends, family, and neighbors for a festive day full of community spirit and Irish pride—Sláinte!

Excelsior Hose Co. No. 1 of the Warwick Fire Dept. is hosting their 25th annual St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Dinner on Saturday, March 14 from 5-7pm at the Church St. firehouse. They are offering dine in and free delivery if you live within the Village of Warwick! Call 845-986-4688 with questions or to schedule delivery.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is offering a Defensive Driving Class on Saturday, March 21 starting at 9 a.m. This six-hour Point and Insurance reduction class is DMV approved. Refresh and renew your defensive driving skills and save 10 percent on your collision, liability and no fault. You may also be eligible to reduce up to four points on your driving record. No formal testing. This class is held at Good Shepherd’s Fellowship Hall, 95 Kings Highway, Warwick. Cost is $45 per person. Call instructor Paul Lang at (845) 496-1737 to reserve a seat.

The Town of Warwick’s USA@250 Committee has diligently coordinated and planned events for this year. Presentations and projects are scheduled throughout the town and villages. Please consult the listing at https://shorturl.at/gTQCm for further details. Winter events have included a “watch party” for Ken Burns’ Revolutionary War series, as well as an exhibit at Warwick Town Hall, a discussion concerning local artifacts that illuminate the story of our Founding Generation, and a lecture on the Revolutionary War in the Hudson Valley.

“Warwick Day” is scheduled for March 21 at Sterling Iron Works from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees may experience an 18th-century blacksmith reenactor demonstration and gain knowledge of our community’s contribution to the fabrication of the Great Chain across the Hudson. Each month features a significant event designed to celebrate and reflect upon the birth of our Nation and the contributions of our local Founding Veterans. Kindly email Town Historian Sue Gardner at warwickhistory@gmail.com to be added to the announcement list.

Final Chance – Share input to help shape Warwick’s Future

The Parks & Recreation Community Survey (https://shorturl.at/9rRta ) will help shape our town’s future and provide input on improving our parks.