Supervisor’s Corner

Join us for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the Village of Warwick on Sunday, March 8, as we proudly honor Grand Marshal Therese Meyer. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. from St. Anthony’s Community Hospital and will wind its way through the heart of the village along Main Street/Oakland Avenue, Orchard Street, and Elm Street, concluding at Yesterday’s Restaurant. Come out and celebrate with friends, family, and neighbors for a festive day full of community spirit and Irish pride—Sláinte!
Excelsior Hose Co. No. 1 of the Warwick Fire Dept. is hosting their 25th annual St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Dinner on Saturday, March 14 from 5-7pm at the Church St. firehouse. They are offering dine in and free delivery if you live within the Village of Warwick! Call 845-986-4688 with questions or to schedule delivery.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is offering a Defensive Driving Class on Saturday, March 21 starting at 9 a.m. This six-hour Point and Insurance reduction class is DMV approved. Refresh and renew your defensive driving skills and save 10 percent on your collision, liability and no fault. You may also be eligible to reduce up to four points on your driving record. No formal testing. This class is held at Good Shepherd’s Fellowship Hall, 95 Kings Highway, Warwick. Cost is $45 per person. Call instructor Paul Lang at (845) 496-1737 to reserve a seat.
The Town of Warwick’s USA@250 Committee has diligently coordinated and planned events for this year. Presentations and projects are scheduled throughout the town and villages. Please consult the listing at https://shorturl.at/gTQCm for further details. Winter events have included a “watch party” for Ken Burns’ Revolutionary War series, as well as an exhibit at Warwick Town Hall, a discussion concerning local artifacts that illuminate the story of our Founding Generation, and a lecture on the Revolutionary War in the Hudson Valley.
“Warwick Day” is scheduled for March 21 at Sterling Iron Works from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees may experience an 18th-century blacksmith reenactor demonstration and gain knowledge of our community’s contribution to the fabrication of the Great Chain across the Hudson. Each month features a significant event designed to celebrate and reflect upon the birth of our Nation and the contributions of our local Founding Veterans. Kindly email Town Historian Sue Gardner at warwickhistory@gmail.com to be added to the announcement list.
Final Chance – Share input to help shape Warwick’s Future
The Parks & Recreation Community Survey (https://shorturl.at/9rRta ) will help shape our town’s future and provide input on improving our parks.
Sustainable Warwick along with the Town of Warwick, the Villages of Florida, Greenwood Lake and Warwick are conducting a survey regarding the amount of trash currently being generated across the town and the public’s knowledge of local waste reduction programs. This has become a growing burden on our communities and for future generations and we are looking at ways of reducing waste and reducing costs! Please take this anonymous survey at https://shorturl.at/tTKbf
Transportation Safety Action Plan Survey. The Town of Warwick is developing a comprehensive plan and we need your input to help make our roads safer for everyone. Take the survey at https://shorturl.at/PsHjx.
The Town of Warwick Transportation Safety Action Plan Committee will hold an open house meeting in each village to share information, gather input and hear from residents about local transportation safety concerns. Your participation is an important part of the process. Information gathered will help improve safety for those who travel in and around our communities. Residents are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming meetings:
~ Village of Greenwood Lake: March 7, 10 a.m. at the GWL Senior Center, 132 Windermere Ave.
~ Village of Florida: March 7, 2 p.m. at the Florida Senior Center, 2 Cohen Circle, Florida.
~ Village of Warwick: March 10, 6 p.m. at the Albert Wisner Public Library, 1 McFarland Drive, Warwick. Please visit warwicksafetyactionplan.com to sign up for email updates as well as a link to complete the online survey. Your input and participation is appreciated.
The next Repair Café is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Center, located in the Town Hall Complex at 132 Kings Highway. Please note that the last repair item will be accepted at 1:30 p.m. Bring in your favorite items that need fixing—such as laptops, cell phones, tablets, bicycles, jewelry, wooden goods, clocks, clothing, home textiles, and soft toys. Our volunteer Repair Coaches will fix them for free. Services also include knife and tool sharpening. A limit of two items per person applies. Please note there is a charge for lamp and bike parts, which are available at the Repair Café’s cost. We are unable to accept any gas or propane-powered items. For more information, contact: organizerwarwickrepaircafe@aol.com or at RepairCafeHV.org)
The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m. in the Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. This meeting can be viewed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page, YouTube channel or, if you are an Optimum customer, on Channel 21 of your cable box.