Supervisor’s Corner

Sunday, Dec. 14 marks the first night of Hanukkah. The Village of Warwick will light their Menorah at Lewis Park on Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. The Village of Greenwood Lake Menorah lighting will take place at Winstanley Park at 4:15 p.m. and the Village of Florida will hold their Menorah lighting on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. in front of Village Hall.

Winslow Therapeutic Center presents The Slow Down Reset, Wednesday, Dec. 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Wellness Building at 1433 Rt. 17A, Warwick. In this restorative class, you’ll explore how simple breath work, mindful awareness, and foundational nutrition can reset your body’s natural rhythm. Cost: $15 per person. Or join them on Tuesday Dec. 16 for Stillness and Sparkle-Mediation and Craft session from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person. For tickets or additional information, contact Jaclyn Sinclair at winslow.org/wellness.

Warwick Valley VFW Post 4662 will host the Warwick Holiday Market, Saturday Dec. 13tfrom 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by the Warwick Senior Center, 132 Kings Highway, Warwick (located behind Town Hall) for lots of crafty, handmade items from local makers and vendors.

Warwick Hope Chest, 90 N. Main St., Florida, will host a $1.00 Holiday wears clearance. Hours of operation are Tuesdays, 2 -5 p.m.; Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 1vp.m. Donations of clothing, coats, jackets, shoes, boots and accessories are also accepted during regular operating hours. or any questions or inquiries, please call them at 845-988-7272.

Santa’s here - or he will be on Dec. 20 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Railroad Green in the Village of Warwick. This is a free event.

Shop Local Fundraiser - Warwick Merchants’ Collective brings the 3rd Annual Home For The Holidays Shop Local Bag. The Warwick Merchants’ Collective is once again joining forces to support the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry. Visit a participating merchant, purchase a $20 reusable tote bag which is filled with coupons from all participating merchants and get to shopping! All proceeds from your $20 donation go directly to the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry. This event ends Dec.14. For additional information, log onto Merchants@Warwickcc.org.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, December 18th, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. The meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as well as Channel 21 of your cable box.

For Town information, log on to www.townofwarwick.org.