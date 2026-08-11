Supervisor’s Corner

Greenwood Lake Vol. Fire Department Carnival at Ben Winstanley Park, 133 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake. Join them on Aug. 12-15 from 6 to 10 p.m. and Aug. 16 from 3 to 8 p.m. for rides, games and food. Wristbands will be available every night.

Town Of Warwick Senior BBQ, Tuesday Aug. 18 (rain date Aug. 19) at Warwick Town Park, 117 Union Corners Road, Warwick from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Throughout this fun filled day, they will enjoy music, raffles and giveaways. Seniors from across the Town of Warwick are served hot dogs around 11:30 a.m. with the main course of half a barbequed chicken, an ear of farm fresh corn on the cob and pasta salad served at approximately 1:30 p.m. We are happy to have so many local organizations helping serve our seniors this year. We couldn’t do it without them!

Orange County Household Hazardous Waste and Operation Safe Scripts Pharmaceutical Collection Event, Saturday, Aug. 29 at Orange County Transfer Station #1 Maintenance Garage, 21 Training Center Lane, New Hampton from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., RAIN OR SHINE. This event is sponsored by Orange County DPW Division of EF&S., Orange County Sheriff’s Office, PaintCare and County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus, Co-Sponsored by NYSDEC. See the town’s website for the list of accepted items.

Taste of Warwick, Tuesday Sept. 15 at Warwick Valley Winery from 6 to 9 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Backpack Snack Attack. Early bird discount, get your tickets by Aug. 31: $75 individual, $130 for two. After Aug. 31, $85 per person. For tickets visit: https://shorturl.at/fSUif.

For event information email: jelena@warwickcc.org.