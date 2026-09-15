Supervisor’s Corner

Centennial Park project underway

The Greenwood Lake Historical Society will break ground on the newly constructed Centennial Park in November. The project will include memorial brick pavers within the park, and now is your opportunity to purchase a paver to commemorate any milestone you choose. If you would like to purchase a brick, please visit the GWL Historical Society website at www.gwlhistoricalsociety.org. The deadline to purchase a brick for the initial phase is Sept. 25. If you do not get into the initial order, there will be another opportunity to purchase a brick in the spring of 2027.

ELVIS LIVE comes to E.P. Jansen Nursery

Florida Chamber of Commerce presents ELVIS LIVE featuring Patrick Perrone, Saturday, Sept. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at E.P. Jansen Nursery, 161 Glenmere Ave., Fla. Tickets are $30 and only 100 tickets will be sold. For tickets, email Beth Fuller at contact@floridanychamber.com.

Central Orange County Senior Picnic

Senator James Skoufis will host a Central Orange County Senior Picnic, Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carpenter Community Park, 19 Vadala Road, Chester. Open to the local senior citizens of Warwick and Chester. Food and drinks provided. For more information, call (845) 469-7000 ext. 3.

Road renaming honoring Jimmy Sturr

The Village of Florida will hold a road renaming dedication for Jimmy Sturr, Saturday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. Please meet at the corner of Maple Avenue and Bridge Street.

Enjoy a Food Truck Festival in Pine Island

The Churches of St. Joseph and St. Stanislaus Food Truck Festival, Saturday, September 26 from 12 to 6 PM at the Polish Legion of American Vets (PLAV) Post 16, 16 Legion Road, Pine Island.

Intro to AI tools at the Florida Public Library

Florida Chamber of Commerce presents “How to Start Building Your AI Toolkit” on Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 9-10 a.m. at the Florida Public Library. This practical, ready-to-use introduction to AI tools is presented by Peter Lyons Hall and is catered by Fresh Fusion. Cost for this event is $15 and seating is limited. Please RSVP by 9/22 to: contact@floridanychamber.com.

Warwick Repair Café returns Sept. 19

The next installment of the Warwick Repair Café will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warwick Senior Center, 132 Kings Highway, Warwick. Bring your beloved but broken items and get them fixed for free with our repair coaches. They request that you keep your repairs to two items per person. They are unable to accept repairs for gas or propane powered items. However, they are able to help with lamp and bike repairs (parts included), mechanical and electrical repairs, along with items such as laptops, tablets, cell phones, bikes, jewelry, wooden items, clocks, clothing, home textiles, soft toys, and also knife and tool sharpening. For questions visit repair café hv.org or send an email to: organizerwarwickrepaircafé@aol.com.

Next Town Board meeting Sept. 24

The Town Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026 at 7 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Please note that a public workshop of the Town Board may occur up to 90 minutes before the scheduled regular meeting. For viewing options, the meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Optimum customers can watch live on Channel 21.