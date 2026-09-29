Supervisor’s Corner

Lions Clubs to host mental health awareness presentation

The Lions Clubs of Florida, Greenwood Lake and Warwick unite to present Mental Health & Well-Being Awareness in a presentation on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at Florida Fire House, 19 S. Main Street, Florida. Please RSVP to: lionsclubuniteo@gmail.com. This collaboration will cover how to recognize signs of distress and present available resources and information on how to support a loved one. They will also talk about their collaborative projects that will be offered throughout the year.

Warwick Children’s Book Festival returns Oct. 11



The Warwick Children’s Book Festival will take place Sunday, Oct. 11, at Warwick Valley Middle School, 225 West St. in the gymnasium from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. This free event will have 80 prominent authors and illustrators of children’s books to meet with and talk to children and families. They also offer autographs and will have sales of their books. A children’s concert will be held at noon. Also available during the festival: therapy dogs to listen to children read their new books aloud; food trucks, face painting and crafts. For more information, visit the festival’s website: warwickchildrensbookfestival.org.

Laketoberfest presented by the Greenwood Lake Chamber of Commerce

Greenwood Lake Chamber of Commerce presents Laketoberfest in the Village of Greenwood Lake, Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A festive day filled with German tradition, music, great beer, delicious food, games and prizes. Stop at participating businesses throughout the village, get your passport stamped and submit for a prize. Visit: www.gwlnychamber.com for more information.

PumpkinFest comes to Pine Island

PumpkinFest will take place Monday, Oct. 12 at Pine Island Park, Kay Road/County Route 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature a bouncy house, touch a tractor, pumpkin painting, face painting, activities, games, food trucks and more. $10 cash per participating child.

Next Town Board meeting



The Town Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A workshop of the Town Board may occur up to 90 minutes before the scheduled regular meeting. For viewing options, the meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Optimum customers can watch live on Channel 21.