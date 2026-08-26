Supervisor’s Corner

The 37th Annual Town of Warwick Senior BBQ was another great success! The Town Board would like to thank everyone who contributed to support our local senior citizens. In particular, I would like to recognize first and foremost, the Warwick Valley Rotary and the Town of Warwick DPW for their efforts in putting this event together. The coordinating committee included Leo Kaytes, Laura Barca, Ben Astorino, Melissa Apuzzo and members of the Warwick Valley Rotary. The event had monetary and in-kind contributions from more than 30 local residents, businesses and organizations and was run by countless volunteers. We thank you all so much for your generosity and we look forward to hosting this event again next year!

Warwick Arts Fest, Saturday, September 5th (rain date 9/6) from 2-7pm at Stanley Deming Park. This family friendly outdoor Arts Festival will feature hands-on art making opportunities, interactive installations, live music and performances along with art and food vendors. For more info visit: www.wickhamworks.org.

Annual Onion Festival, Saturday September 6th at the Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 16, 16 Legion Rd, Pine Island featuring Jimmy Sturr and his orchestra. This event starts at 2:00 p.m., rain or shine. Bring your own chairs and food will be available for purchase. Annual Onion Eating Contest sponsored by Pine Island Chamber of Commerce. Advance ticket sales are available for $20 by calling (845) 651-4266 or $23 at the door.

Orange County Household Hazardous Waste and Operation Safe Scripts Pharmaceutical Collection Event, Saturday, August 29th, 2026 at Orange County Transfer Station #1 Maintenance Garage, 21 Training Center Lane, New Hampton from 9 am to 3 pm, RAIN OR SHINE. This event is sponsored by Orange County DPW Division of EF&S., Orange County Sheriff’s Office, PaintCare and County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus, Co-Sponsored by NYSDEC. See the Town’s website for the list of accepted items.

Taste of Warwick, Tuesday Sept. 15th at Warwick Valley Winery from 6 to 9pm. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Backpack Snack Attack. Early bird discount, get your tickets by 8/31: $75 individual, $130 for 2. After 8/31, $85 per person. For tickets visit: https://warwickchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/10447.

For event information email: jelena@warwickcc.org.

The Town Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 10th, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Please note that a public workshop of the Town Board may occur up to 90 minutes before the scheduled regular meeting. For viewing options, the meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Optimum customers can watch live on Channel 21.