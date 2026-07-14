Supervisor’s Corner

The “Coffee and Conversation with Supervisor Dwyer” series continues with the next session on Tuesday, July 21 from 9-10 a.m. at Greenwood Lake Roasters, 58 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake. Residents are invited to join me for a casual, open discussion about the issues that matter most to our community. These sessions offer direct access to me and our department heads—an opportunity to ask questions, share feedback, and stay informed about Town of Warwick initiatives and services. Designed to increase accessibility and transparency, the series also provides an option for those unable to attend evening Town Board meetings to connect with Town Hall in a more convenient setting. All are welcome; no RSVP is required. For more information or to host an event, email supervisor@townofwarwickny.gov.

The next Repair Café is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Center, located in the Town Hall Complex at 132 Kings Highway. Please note that the last repair item will be accepted at 1:30 p.m. Bring in your favorite items that need fixing—such as laptops, cell phones, tablets, bicycles, jewelry, wooden goods, clocks, clothing, home textiles, and soft toys. Our volunteer Repair Coaches will fix them for free. Services also include knife and tool sharpening. A limit of two items per person applies. Please note there is a charge for lamp and bike parts, which are available at the Repair Café’s cost. We are unable to accept any gas or propane-powered items. For more information, contact: organizerwarwickrepaircafe@aol.com or at RepairCafeHV.org.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is offering a Defensive Driving Class on Saturday, July 18 at 9 a.m. in their Fellowship Hall, 95 Kings Highway, Warwick. This six-hour, points and insurance reduction class is DMV approved and can help save 10% off your insurance and possible reduction of up to four points. No formal testing. The fee for this course is $45. Call instructor Paul Lang at (845) 496-1737 to reserve a seat.

The Town of Warwick has released proposed Local Law No. 5 of 2026, establishing what is believed to be one of the strictest Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) zoning laws in New York State. The proposed law is designed to protect public safety while allowing reasonable residential and commercial battery storage systems and effectively preventing utility-scale battery storage facilities in our community. The full draft law and an easy-to-read summary are now available on the town website under “Important Notices,” where residents can also conveniently submit comments through a new online public input portal. We encourage everyone to review the proposal and share constructive feedback as we continue refining the law. I want to sincerely thank the committee, our professional consultants, and especially Deputy Supervisor Russ Kowal for chairing this important effort. We are currently in the public review phase, and the draft may be amended based on public input before or after the public hearing, which begins on July 23 at 1 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall and will continue at least through the Aug. 13 Town Board meeting. Written comments may also be submitted by email to clerk@townofwarwickny.gov or by mail to the Warwick Town Board, 132 Kings Highway, Warwick, NY 10990.

The Town Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 23r at 1:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Please note that a public workshop of the Town Board may occur up to 90 minutes before the scheduled regular meeting. For viewing options, the meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Optimum customers can watch live on Channel 21.