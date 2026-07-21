Supervisor’s Corner

Town of Warwick Police Department and Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition host National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park. Entertainment provided by Black Dirt Bandits along with vendors, food trucks, touch-a-truck, games, giveaways and more!

Village of Florida Fun Fest, Sunday Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 11-6 Main Street, Florida.

A day of community, memories and family fun! Stop by for live music from OC5, Brotherhood, Hudson Blue and featuring Jimmy Sturr & his Orchestra. The day will include a car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Macaroni the Clown from 1 to 4pm, food trucks, vendors and FREE rides. For any questions or more information email: floridafamilyfunfest@gmail.com. This year’s Florida Fun Fest Citizen of the Year is Warwick Town Councilman Kevin Shuback.

Dial-A-Bus has a part time driving position available. Candidates must possess a clean CDL class B or C with passenger endorsement and Saturdays are a must. Responsibilities include operation of a bus on a regular schedule; collect fares and bring fares to office; assist handicapped, elderly or anyone else who needs or requests help entering or departing the bus; assist and carry any personal medical equipment or packages; have good knowledge of the busses operations and safety practices along with traffic laws and regulations. Pay is $23.50/hr. Please contact Jen at (845) 986-4174 for more information or any questions.

The Town of Warwick has released proposed Local Law No. 5 of 2026, establishing what is believed to be one of the strictest Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) zoning laws in New York State. The proposed law is designed to protect public safety while allowing reasonable residential and commercial battery storage systems and effectively preventing utility-scale battery storage facilities in our community. The full draft law and an easy-to-read summary are now available on the Town website under “Important Notices”, where residents can also conveniently submit comments through a new online public input portal. We encourage everyone to review the proposal and share constructive feedback as we continue refining the law. I want to sincerely thank the committee, our professional consultants, and especially Deputy Supervisor Russ Kowal for chairing this important effort. We are currently in the public review phase, and the draft may be amended based on public input before or after the public hearing, which begins on July 23 at 1 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall and will continue at least through the August 13 Town Board meeting. Written comments may also be submitted by email to clerk@townofwarwickny.gov or by mail to the Warwick Town Board, 132 Kings Highway, Warwick, NY 10990.