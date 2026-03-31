Supervisor’s Corner

Please note that Town Hall will be closed on Friday, April 3, in observance of Good Friday.

Coffee and Conversation with Supervisor Dwyer

I am inviting residents to sit down, have a cup of coffee with me, and discuss the issues that matter most to our residents and your families. This inaugural “Coffee and Conversation with Supervisor Dwyer” series will be an informal, open-dialogue forum that gives residents a chance to meet directly with me, ask questions, provide feedback, and learn more about Town of Warwick initiatives and services. At this event, I will be joined by town department heads to enhance accessibility and transparency. The first “Coffee and Conversation with Supervisor Dwyer” will be held on Tuesday, April 14, from 9 to 10 a.m. at One Oakland, located at 1 Oakland Avenue in the Village of Warwick. All residents are welcome to attend; no RSVP is required. This forum will happen monthly in different parts of town each month. For more information or to host one of these gatherings, contact Supervisor Dwyer at supervisor@townofwarwickny.gov.

Warwick Historical Society celebrates 120 years

The Warwick Historical Society invites the community to celebrate its 120th birthday with a special open house on Sunday, April 19, 2026, from 1 to 4 p.m. New this year, the Society is launching a Time Travelers Passport Program designed for children ages 10 and under. Young historians will receive a WHS passport and travel from property to property, answering a question at each site to receive a stamp from the docent. Once all locations have been visited and stamped, participants may return to the A.W. Buckbee Events Center to show their completed passport and select a prize! Visitors should begin their journey at the A.W. Buckbee Events Center (2 Colonial Ave.), where they can pick up maps of the open properties, passports for young ones, enjoy light refreshments, and meet members of the Society’s Board and staff.

We the People Warwick April Dialogue Series

This four-part series, led by skilled peer facilitators, utilizes diverse exercises to help participants develop better communication skills and identify shared values. Each session focuses on a specific theme designed to promote respectful listening, value differing viewpoints, and strengthen ties within the community. The series will run on the following Tuesdays, April 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Avenue, Warwick. For additional details or to register, please visit: wethepeoplewarwick.org/dialogue-series.



Register for pool passes and swim lessons

Mountain Lake Park Pool passes and swim lesson signups are now available for Town of Warwick residents.

Visit our Town website under Parks & Recreation - Mountain Lake Park 2026 Pool Passes for the membership application or stop by the Town Clerk’s office, Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 pm. to submit your application and pay by check, cash or money order. Discount memberships available until May 31.

Swim lesson registration can be done online at https://shorturl.at/2iCab. The sessions have eight classes per session and take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from July 6-29 and Saturdays and Sundays from June 27 to July 26 (no classes July 4 & 5). For more details on the class options and fees, email our recreation director at: recreationdirector@townofwarwickny.gov with any questions.

As we begin the month of April, we are in spring clean-up mode!

The Town of Warwick is offering a few great events to help reduce, reuse and recycle.

Earth Day Roadside/Park Cleanup April 18 - 25 in the Town of Warwick. Warwick DPW will pick up the bags left along the road. Register your clean up area in advance, or come in person on Saturday, April 25 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. to the Caboose on South Street to register and enjoy refreshments. Garbage bags and gloves will be available to anyone who registers for pick up at the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce at 75 Main Street. Please see their website and click on ‘Register’ to sign up.

Other Programs available on April 25 from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm in the Chase Lot on South Street:

- Paper Shredding (Warwick Lions Club) $7/box suggested donation

- Sneaker & Rubber Cleat Collection (Warwick Lions Club)

- Eye Glass & Hearing Aid Collection (Warwick Lions Club)

- Cell Phone Collection (National Coalition Against Domestic Violence)

- Coolest Recycling Drive (Sustainable Warwick) 63 Public Works Rd. Refrigerators, Dehumidifiers, AC Units, & others with RefrigerantCourtesy of Sustainable Warwick &Town of Warwick DPW.

The Town Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 7 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Please note that a public workshop of the Town Board may occur up to 90 minutes before the scheduled regular meeting. For viewing options, the meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Optimum customers can watch live on Channel 21.