Supervisor’s Corner

Coffee and Conversation with Supervisor Dwyer, Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Roe Brothers, 65 Maple Avenue, Florida from 9-10 a.m. Stop by, enjoy a cup of coffee and have a chat with me and the department heads from the Town of Warwick.

Warwick Children’s Book Festival

The Warwick Children’s Book Festival will take place on Sunday, Oct. 11 at Warwick Valley Middle School, 225 West Street, in the gymnasium from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. This free event will have 80 prominent authors and illustrators of children’s books to meet with and talk to children and families. They also offer autographs and will have sales of their books. A children’s concert will be held at noon. Also available during the festival: therapy dogs to listen to children read their new books aloud; food trucks, face painting and crafts. For more information, visit the festival’s website: warwickchildrensbookfestival.org.

PumpkinFest

Celebrate PumpkinFest on Monday, Oct. 12 at Pine Island Park, Kay Road/County Route 1, Pine Island from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bouncy house, Touch A Tractor, pumpkin painting, face painting, activities, games, food trucks, and more. $10 cash per participating child.

Oktoberfest in Pine Island

Oktoberfest will take place on Sunday, Oct. 18 starting at 1 p.m., PLAV Pavilion, 16 Legion Road, Pine Island. Tickets are available in advance for $20 or $25 at the door. For advance sales, send to a check payable to Jimmy Sturr, PO Box 1, Florida, NY 10921 or call (845) 651-4266. Come enjoy beer, brats and authentic German food and music featuring 18-time Grammy winner, Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra with special guest, Blaskapelle Musik, a 10 piece German Brass Band.

Early Voting for General Election

Early voting for the general election will take place starting Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Warwick Senior Center, Town Hall Complex, 132 Kings Highway, Warwick, during the following dates and times:

Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m.to 4 p.m.