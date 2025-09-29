Supervisor’s Corner

The Town of Warwick is pleased to announce the opening of a new two-mile hiking trail connecting Orange County’s Hickory Hills Golf Course with a newly constructed parking area on Cascade Road. Originally funded nearly two decades ago with federal support and completed with additional funding from Orange County, the trail features a 45-foot timber bridge spanning Long House Creek, benches at both trailheads, and a clearly marked, easy-to-follow path. While suitable for most hikers, the trail does include some steep grades that may be challenging for certain users. This scenic addition provides residents and visitors with a beautiful new opportunity to enjoy Warwick’s natural landscapes and open space.

Orange County Mobile DMV will be available on Thursday, Oct. 9 in the Village of Greenwood Lake at Village Hall, 18 Church St., Greenwood Lake. The hours of operation (unless otherwise noted) are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and are closed from 12-1 p.m. for lunch.

The Supervisor’s office has received additional New York State Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers for senior citizens. These vouchers help with healthy food options within our area’s farmers markets. These are available in a limited quantity and are given on a first come, first serve basis. If you are 65 years or older and meet the income requirements (single person household: $2,413 per month or less; two-person household: $3,261 per month; $4,109 for a three-person household), stop by the supervisor’s office, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to pick one up. Call (845) 986-1120 ext. 4 with any questions.

The Warwick Children’s Book Festival organized by the Albert Wisner Public Library, Sunday Oct. 12 at the Warwick Valley Middle School Gym, 225 West St., Warwick from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will feature 73 prominent authors and illustrators of children’s books meeting with families and signing and selling their books. Food trucks, face painting and crafts will also be available along with a free children’s concert at 12:00 p.m.

Oktoberfest will be held on Sunday Oct. 12 at 1:00 p.m. featuring Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra with special guest Blaskapelle Musik, a 10-piece German Brass Band. Head over to PLAV Pavilion in Pine Island for authentic German music, food and vendors. Tickets are available for $20 in advance or $22 at the door. For advance tickets, send a check payable to Jimmy Sturr, PO Box 1, Florida, N.Y. 10921 or call (845) 651-4266.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. The meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.