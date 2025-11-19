Supervisor’s Corner

The Town of Warwick has an opening for a part-time Building Maintenance Mechanic with a rate of pay of $25 per hour. This role is essential to the upkeep of Town buildings and facilities. Applicants must possess knowledge and at least basic hands-on experience in electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, and painting. The position involves routine repairs, servicing mechanical and electrical equipment, interior and exterior painting, flooring and roof repairs, and general grounds keeping such as mowing, pruning, and seasonal snow removal. Candidates must have two years of experience in general building maintenance or building trades work. A valid driver’s license is required. Apply in person at the Supervisor’s Office, 132 Kings Highway, or submit a résumé and cover letter by email to supervisor@townofwarwick.org. The application deadline is Dec. 1, 2025.

Excelsior Hose Company’s 66th Annual Fall Festival is set for Nov. 19 20 at WFD-Station 1, 25 Church St. Ext. Doors open 6 p.m. and spins begin at 7p.m. Admission is free. Call (845) 986 -4688 for information.

Orange County Hazardous Waste and Safe Scripts Collection Event will be held at Orange County Transfer Station #1, Maintenance Garage, 21 Training Center Lane, New Hampton, N.Y. on Saturday, Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. It is open to all Orange County residents with a valid ID. For a list of acceptable items, log onto https://shorturl.at/6nhCa.

The Town of Warwick’s Friendly Visitor Program is offering a Volunteer Training opportunity via Zoom on Nov. 20 at 5pm. Please note that Pre-Approval is required to attend. Call (845) 341-1173 x305 or email volunteer@jfsorange.org for application details. This program offers opportunities for volunteers to help with transportation, visits, well calls, grocery shopping assistance and more.

Gently used coats, hats and gloves can be dropped off in the lobby of Town Hall until Nov. 20 for the Warwick Valley Rotary Club Annual Coat, Hat, Gloves Drive. It benefits Warwick Area Farmworker Organization, Catholic Charities along with many other local organizations in need. Donation boxes can also be found at Leo Kaytes Ford, Warwick Village Hall, Albert Wisner Public Library, Sanfordville Elementary School, Warwick Valley Middle School, Warwick Valley High School, St. Stephen’s Church and Pine Island Bible Church. Contact Joyce Perron at (845) 988-7685 or via email at warwickvalleyrotary@gmail.com with questions.

WTBQ’s 10th Annual Toys for Military Tots Drive has begun. WTBQ Radio has teamed up with local organizations and businesses to collect new, unwrapped toys for infants to children 12 years old. The toys will be distributed to local Orange County military and veteran families. Donations can be dropped off until Dec. 8 in the Town Hall lobby. Also accepting donations of wrapping paper and ribbon. Please direct any questions to taylor@WTBQ.com.

The next regular meeting of the Town Board will be held on Nov. 20, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. A public workshop of the Town Board may take place up to 90 minutes prior to the regular scheduled meeting. The meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

