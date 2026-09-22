Supervisor’s Corner

September is Suicide Prevention Month

During this month, Warwick Cares believes that prevention is key. Their focus is on educating, providing hope, hosting community events, encouraging support-seeking, and spreading messages of hope through their 988 lifeline signage. These efforts have led to more collaborations and partnerships with individuals, organizations, and civic groups who share their passion for making a difference. To help continue their mission in helping those who may be struggling or need support, visit the Suicide Prevention Center of NY and the NYS Office of Mental Health at: https://www.preventsuicideny.org/training-options/ or https://www.orangecountygov.com/2067/Suicide-Prevention. Visit the Warwick Cares site at https://linktr.ee/warwickcaresny or email WarwickCaresSigns@gmail.com.

lf you are in need of support, call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Village of Florida renames street after Jimmy Sturr

The Village of Florida will hold a road renaming dedication for Jimmy Sturr, Saturday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. Please meet at the corner of Maple Avenue and Bridge Street.

Food Truck Festival this Saturday in Pine Island

The Churches of St. Joseph and St. Stanislaus Food Truck Festival, Saturday, Sept. 26 from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Polish Legion of American Vets (PLAV) Post 16, 16 Legion Road, Pine Island.

Florida Chamber of Commerce to host A.I. training session

Florida Chamber of Commerce presents “How to Start Building Your A.I. Toolkit” on Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 9 -10 a.m. at the Florida Public Library. This practical, ready-to-use introduction to A.I. tools is presented by Peter Lyons Hall and is catered by Fresh Fusion. Cost for this event is $15 and seating is limited. Please RSVP to: contact@floridanychamber.com.