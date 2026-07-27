Supervisor’s Corner

Town of Warwick Police Department and Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition host National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park. Entertainment provided by Black Dirt Bandits along with vendors, food trucks, touch-a-truck, games, giveaways and more!

Village of Florida Fun Fest, Sunday August, 9 at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 11-6 Main Street, Florida.

A day of community, memories and family fun! Stop by for live music from OC 5, Brotherhood, Hudson Blue and featuring Jimmy Sturr & his Orchestra. The day will include a car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Macaroni the Clown from 1 to 4 p.m., food trucks, vendors and FREE rides. For any questions or more information email: floridafamilyfunfest@gmail.com. This year’s Florida Fun Fest Citizen of the Year is Warwick Town Councilman Kevin Shuback.

Dial-A-Bus has a part time driving position available. Candidates must possess a clean CDL class B or C with passenger endorsement and Saturdays are a must. Responsibilities include operation of a bus on a regular schedule; collect fares and bring fares to office; assist handicapped, elderly or anyone else who needs or requests help entering or departing the bus; assist and carry any personal medical equipment or packages; have good knowledge of the buses operations and safety practices along with traffic laws and regulations. Pay is $23.50/hr. Please contact Jen at (845) 986-4174 for more information or any questions.

The Town Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Please note that a public workshop of the Town Board may occur up to 90 minutes before the scheduled regular meeting. For viewing options, the meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Optimum customers can watch live on Channel 21.