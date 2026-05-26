Supervisor’s Corner

To comply with State regulations, the town has issued the Annual Water Quality Reports (AWQR) for all of our water districts for 2025. These reports can be viewed on the Town website at https://shorturl.at/f8t1Z. If you are served by municipal water, please view the report for your district.

May is Mental Health Month. If you or someone you know needs to chat, call or text 988. For more information on local resources or general help, email warwickcaressigns@gmail.com.

Orange County Medical Mobile Unit for Veterans and the Warwick community, Sunday May 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pin Street Bowling Alley on Route 94 (across from ShopRite.) This event is open to all Warwick residents and those in the Orange County area. Mobile units are capable of providing basic health screenings such as blood pressure checks, PSA screenings and perform breast exams. This event is not only available to Veterans in our area, but the Warwick community in general. Or stop by to enjoy the car show and food trucks!

Warwick Food Truck Festival at Mountain Lake Park, Thursday June 4 from 4 - 9 p.m. Visit www.warwickfoodtruckfestival.com for a list of bands and trucks participating. Parking fee will be $20 per car, cash only to benefit Small Things, Inc., whose mission is to share kindness in our community. To continue kindness with our neighbors, we invite you to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to local food pantries and/or NEW pair of children’s socks for Four seasons Kids! This event will be held, rain or shine.

CARES Van sponsored by Congressman Pat Ryan will be at Town Hall on Thursday, June 4 from 2-4 p.m. The CARES Van brings constituent services directly into the community. The staff will meet one-on-one with residents to assist with federal issues such as Social Security, VA benefits, passports, IRS concerns, and other agency-related matters.

Too Good To Toss at Stanley-Deming Park, Saturday June 6 and Sunday, June 7. Wickham Works once again hosts this wonderful event to help keep good, usable items out of our landfills. On Saturday, stop by the basketball courts at Stanley-Deming Park to drop off your items from 10 am to 4 pm and come back on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm to pick up any items you may need. All for free! Please visit www.wickhamworks.org for a list of acceptable items to drop off.

Honor Flight Festival, A Salute to Our Veterans, Saturday, June 6 at Pennings Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick. This fundraising event which helps send Veterans to Washington D.C., will include live music from 12 to 8pm, an activity area for the kids, and new this year, a car show. The car show will be from 12-3pm and if you have a car to enter, the cost will be $20 per car. For tickets to this event or information on entering your car, visit: penningscidery.com. Thank you Veterans for your service!

Arthur Finnegan American Legion Post 1443, 40 Mountain Lakes Lane, Greenwood Lake, will host the Association of the United States Army West Point Chapter on Saturday, June 6 from 12 to 6 p.m. Join them for a day of celebrating 250 years of service to our nation which will include an exhibit of the Great Chain, Whisky tasting, featured speakers and a special menu featuring some old favorites of the Cadet Mess Hall recreated by the American Legion! Think Chicken Crispitos, Corn Chowder (yes, that one!) Spicy Chicken Patties and Congo Bars (cut into equal parts by the youngest at the table!) Dress in your Army or West Point gear and join the celebration. Tickets are available by visiting https://luma.com/253vagey.

Childhood Cancer Walk, Family Fun Day, Saturday, June 13 at Wickham Woodlands, 169 State School Road, Warwick. Registration begins at 9 am with the walk starting at 10 am. Superhero Dress encouraged. Hosted by the Hudson Valley Catskill District Lion’s 20-0, this event is to generate funds for the children and their families affected by this terrible disease. Cost is $30 per individual, $50 for families up to 4 participants and $5 per additional family member. For question or additional information, contact Claire Gablemann at gabelmac@yahoo.com or Wayne Patterson at wprellc@gmail.com or call (845) 576-2189.

Backpack Snack Attack’s Warwick Summer Music Festival at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick will take place on Saturday, June 13. This fundraising event will offer live music from 12 - 8 pm. A suggested donation of $5 per person for an entrance fee, children 12 and under are free. Visit backpacksnackattack.com/wsmf/ for more information and a list of the bands.

Mountain Lake Park Pool passes for Town of Warwick residents are still available for a discounted rate until June 1. Visit our Town website under Parks & Recreation - Mountain Lake Park 2026 Pool Passes for the membership application or stop by the Town Clerk’s office, Monday - Friday, 8:30am to 4 pm. to submit your application and pay by check, cash or money order.