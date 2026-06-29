Supervisor’s Corner

With the heat wave anticipated this week, please note the following cooling center locations across the Town of Warwick beginning Wednesday, 9 a.m.

Warwick Fire Station #3, 132 South Street Extension; open on an as-needed basis. Please call (845) 986-5000 to coordinate.



Pine Island Vol. Ambulance, 679 County Route. 1; open on an as-needed basis. Please call (845) 986-5000 to coordinate.



Greenwood Lake Senior Center, 132 Windermere Ave.; open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. If in need after hours, please call (845) 477-9211.

Florida Senior Center, Cohen Circle; open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If in need after hours, please call (845) 651-7800.

As we approach the 4th of July and the 250th Anniversary of America’s Independence, we are happy to share the festivities going on in the Village of Greenwood Lake. The day’s schedule includes:

11 a.m. Parade: Watch the parade proceed along Windermere Avenue.

Immediately Following – Bed Races: Experience this beloved Greenwood Lake tradition!

6:30 p.m. – Live Music: Enjoy “Ladies of the 80’s” live at Thomas Morahan Waterfront Park, featuring food trucks and vendors.

9 p.m. – Fireworks Spectacular: The evening concludes with fireworks over Greenwood Lake.

For additional information, please contact the Village of Greenwood Lake at (845) 477-9215.

In observance of Independence Day, Town Hall will be closed on July 3.



The Town of Warwick has released proposed Local Law No. 5 of 2026, establishing what is believed to be one of the strictest Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) zoning laws in New York State. The proposed law is designed to protect public safety while allowing reasonable residential and commercial battery storage systems and effectively preventing utility-scale battery storage facilities in our community. The full draft law and an easy-to-read summary are now available on the town website under “Important Notices”, where residents can also conveniently submit comments through a new online public input portal. We encourage everyone to review the proposal and share constructive feedback as we continue refining the law.

I want to sincerely thank the committee, our professional consultants, and especially Deputy Supervisor Russ Kowal for chairing this important effort. We are currently in the public review phase, and the draft may be amended based on public input before or after the public hearing, which begins on July 23 at 1 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall and will continue at least through the August 13 Town Board meeting. Written comments may also be submitted by email to clerk@townofwarwickny.gov or by mail to the Warwick Town Board, 132 Kings Highway, Warwick, NY 10990.

The Town of Warwick’s Friendly Visitor Program supports residents in need within our community. We are actively seeking volunteers who can share their time to assist neighbors with essential services, including transportation for medical care, grocery shopping, socialization through home visits, and regular wellness check-ins. To learn more or to sign up as a volunteer, please contact (845) 986-1124, (845) 341-1173 x305, or email volunteer@jfsorange.org. Training sessions are available for volunteers. Please consider volunteering to this amazing program.

The Town Board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 9 at 7 p.m. at Warwick Town Hall, 132 Kings Highway. Please note that a public workshop of the Town Board may occur up to 90 minutes before the scheduled regular meeting. For viewing options, the meeting will be streamed live on the Town of Warwick’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Optimum customers can watch live on Channel 21.