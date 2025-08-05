Supervisor’s Corner

Here’s an update on town-wide culvert replacement projects:

Old Ridge Road Retaining Wall: Completed.

Ball Road Culvert: We have experienced some delays at the Ball Road Culvert Replacement project. These delays were caused by three intense rainstorms after work began and underground utilities located closer to the excavation than anticipated. This required a redesign of one wingwall and additional delays from Orange & Rockland to move utilities before work could continue. I’m pleased to report that these issues have been resolved. The culvert, wingwalls, and retaining wall with drainage pipe are now installed. Final grading, subbase, and binder paving will be completed this week. Guiderail installation is scheduled for Aug. 13–14, followed by the top course of pavement, topsoil, and seeding. If the weather cooperates, Ball Road will reopen by the end of next week.

Hoyt Road Culvert: Backfilling is complete, and the sub-base and binder have been installed. Guiderail installation, handled by a subcontractor, is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 11–12. Following this work, the contractor will complete the top course of pavement, topsoil, seeding, and any remaining punch list items. If the subcontractor remains on schedule and weather cooperates, Hoyt Road is expected to reopen by the end of next week.

Pumpkin Hill Road Culvert: Footings are being installed with culvert and wingwall deliveries and installations planned for later this week. The contractor is coordinating the remaining work items, and the road is expected to reopen in approximately three to four weeks.

Cascade Road Culvert: Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 6. Installation of the precast concrete components using a crane is set for Aug. 12–14. During this period, the “triangle” (intersection of Brady and Cascade) will be closed, and Cascade Road will be accessible only from the Route 17A end. Cascade Road will remain open for the three-to-four-week duration of the project excluding Aug. 12 through 14. There is no safe way to operate the crane with the triangle open during that time.

In other happenings, the Warwick Area Farmworker Organization will host Dulce Esperanza, a Kermes fundraiser for the summer school program. This event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 10 from 12:00 to 4 p.m. at Pine Island Park, Pine Island. For additional information, please call (845) 258-1560.

The Fuller Moon Arts Festival at Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road in Warwick will take place on Aug. 16 from 1 to 0 p.m. (rain date: Sun. Aug. 17). This family-friendly event is sponsored by Wickham Works and Warwick Center for the Performing Arts and will feature art, performances, and entertainment along with food trucks and a bar truck. Single entrance fee is $20 for adults, $15 for children, senior adults and a family discount pass for the day.

Stop by Town Hall and pick up your Senior Barbeque tickets in the Supervisor’s Office, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year the barbeque will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 19 (rain date: Aug. 20) starting at 11 a.m. at Warwick Town Park on Union Corners Road. This event is co-sponsored by the Warwick Valley Rotary Club and our Town of Warwick DPW and made possible and supported by many local organizations that serve our town’s senior population.