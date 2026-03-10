Supervisor’s Corner

St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Dinner



Excelsior Hose Co. No. 1 of the Warwick Fire Department is hosting their 25th annual St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Dinner on Saturday, March 14 from 5-7 p.m. at the Church St. firehouse. They are offering dine in and free delivery if you live within the Village of Warwick. Call 845-986-4688 with questions or to schedule delivery. Cost per dinner: Adults $20, Kids five-12 years, $10, Seniors $15, Kids under five - free.

Defensive Driving Class at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is offering a defensive driving class on Saturday, March 21, starting at 9 a.m. This six-hour point and insurance reduction class is DMV approved. Refresh and renew your defensive driving skills and save 10 percent on your collision, liability and no fault. You may also be eligible to reduce up to four points on your driving record. No formal testing. This class is held at Good Shepherd’s Fellowship Hall, 95 Kings Highway, Warwick. Cost is $45 per person. Call instructor Paul Lang at (845) 496-1737 to reserve a seat.

Warwick Day is March 21

Warwick Day is scheduled for March 21st at Sterling Forest State Park, 116 Old Forge Road, Tuxedo N.Y. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees may experience an 18th-century blacksmith reenactor demonstration and gain knowledge of our community’s contribution to the fabrication of the Great Chain across the Hudson. Also see up close the recently replicated link. For questions, email Town Historian, Sue Gardner at warwickhistory@gmail.com.

Repair Café



The next Repair Café is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Senior Center, located in the Town Hall Complex at 132 Kings Highway. Please note that the last repair item will be accepted at 1:30 p.m. Bring in your favorite items that need fixing—such as laptops, cell phones, tablets, bicycles, jewelry, wooden goods, clocks, clothing, home textiles, and soft toys. Our volunteer Repair Coaches will fix them for free. Services also include knife and tool sharpening. A limit of two items per person applies. Please note there is a charge for lamp and bike parts, which are available at the Repair Café’s cost. They are unable to accept any gas or propane-powered items. For more information, contact: organizerwarwickrepaircafe@aol.com or visit at RepairCafeHV.org)



Hazardous waste collection

Orange County Household Hazardous Waste and Operation Safe Scripts Pharmaceutical Collection Event, Saturday, March 21 at Orange County Transfer Station #1 Maintenance Garage, 21 Training Center Lane, New Hampton from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. This event is sponsored by Orange County DPW Division of EF&S., Orange County Sheriff’s Office, PaintCare and County Executive Steven Neuhaus, Co-Sponsored by NYSDEC. See the Town’s website for the list of accepted items.